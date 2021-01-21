A year has passed and everything has changed. From the moment you see the assistance of Gap, the town in the Alps where Sebastien Ogier was born, it is assumed that it is the same Monte Carlo Rally, but in totally opposite circumstances. If in 2020 it was packed with people, in 2021 there is no soul. Easements of the coronavirus, which has disrupted everything. Not even the accredited press can enter the ‘bunker’ where the teams are located, just a ‘corralito’ with strict sanitary measures on a couple of occasions.

In contrast, the caravan of cars that patiently waited for their turn to buy a hamburger at McDonalds reached almost a kilometer. And is that in France the conditions are much more leonine than in Spain. The restaurants are closed, and only take away food is allowed, the famous ‘take away’. Thus, a humble servant of the pen managed on his first day of the ‘new’ Monte Carlo with a pizza eaten in the car at noon and a sad salad bought at the ‘super’ in the hotel room at night … because you have to be picked up before 6 in the afternoon, and you cannot leave until 6 in the morning.

This is how garages were in 2020.

Fabien Dufour (Hyundai Motorsport / Fabien Dufo)



Dani Sordo was desperate: “This is bullshit. I’ve been here for a week and I’ve done nothing but go from hotel to car and from car to hotel. I haven’t been able to do any sport at the end of the recognitions. And later, to see a rally without people is very sad. I suppose that when we have an audience again it will also be strange ”. Sebastien Ogier, who was deprived of the warmth of his people in the home rally, consoles himself with the fact that “I hope that from television they continue to support me in the same way”.

Among the media, the figures are clear: on this occasion less than half of the special envoys have been accredited than last year. And, to a certain degree, it makes sense. If it is almost possible to approach the teams, drivers or stages, it does not make much sense to make the displacement. The new normal they call it.