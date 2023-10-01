In the State of Mexico, one year before the end of his term, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that “everything has already been prepared” for 2024 and listed the works and actions that he will carry out in the entity before his retirement.

During a speech addressed to the population of Chalco Valley gathered on the soccer fields of Deportivo Luis Donaldo Colosio, López Obrador highlighted the importance of generational change and reaffirmed his commitment to non-reelection.

The Taba from Queño indicated that he will not seek to remain in power after his term and that he does not aspire to be supreme leader or leader.

Regarding projects for the State of Mexico, the President mentioned the inauguration of the Trolleybus that will connect Ixtapaluca, Valle de Chalco and Santa Martha, scheduled for February 24, 2024.

This 10,500 million pesos work is being carried out in collaboration with the state and federal governments, and will be integrated into the Mexico City Metro transportation system.

AMLO also emphasized the importance of providing support to people with disabilities of all ages.

Thanks to an agreement with the governor of the State of Mexico, Delfina Gomez, a pension for people with disabilities will be implemented, covering all age ranges. In addition, he announced a 25 percent increase in the senior pension for January 2024 and an increase in the minimum wage.

The head of the Executive emphasized the importance of keeping the transformation ongoing and not back down, rejecting the return of corrupt and neoliberal politicians. She celebrated the election of Delfina Gómez as governor of the State of Mexico and highlighted her humble origins and her commitment to the needs of the people.

