It seems that no one is interested in the espionage that has emerged in recent weeks against Europe, only the newspaper “Domani” talks about it, where it presents the story of Mario Brero, founder of the private intelligence agency Alp Service (based in Geneva), with a passport Swiss and Italian, according to which on 8 August 2017 he went to Abu Dhabi to meet a local intelligence officer, Matar. Then Arianne Ghersi always very attentive to what happens to her in the Mediterranean with her articles published on various sites. But let’s try to understand: “Dark PR”, whose method is substantiated in discretely spreading a huge amount of compromising information capable of discrediting the “enemies”. The cost of the operation amounts to around 6 million euros and the agency operates according to a precise schedule: •file the subjects in order to have the most truthful picture possible •make efforts to ensure that negative articles of the character are published in well-known newspapers so as to discredit him in the eyes of the “public” opinion •make use of the articles to be able to modify the information on Wikipedia and on the main related sites •convey this information to such an extent that it is included in bank or major company databases so that they can be reliable sources for the evaluation of a customer It is therefore clear how the reputational damage is correlated with the financial one. This “system” was used to undermine the dignity of Qatar by putting it in a bad light as a direct supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood. Hypothetically, in an increasingly ignorant and superficial world, we might not even be interested in an internal war between two Gulf powers, but in this case we should also overlook the existence of very numerous “collateral” victims: professionals in the field of communication (journalists) and of the financial world (companies and entrepreneurs).

