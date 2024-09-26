This autumn it will be half a year since the death of Paul Auster, who had a fixation on games of chance. In fact, he said that a wrong telephone number inspired his famous novel City of glass. Apparently, he received a late-night call asking urgently about the Pinkerton Detective Agency. After clarifying that he had made a mistake, the call was repeated the following night. The American writer and screenwriter gave the same answer, but began to entertain an idea: if the same mistake occurred on the third night, he would say that he was a detective and begin the investigation. That call did not happen, but in the field of fiction it did, giving rise to the first novel of the so-called New York Trilogy.

The lottery of fate would continue to be present throughout his career, with novels such as The music of chance. In fact, Auster’s fascination with coincidences led him to write down all the ones he had experienced in The red notebook. Among the many books he has collected, he tells of a friend of his who spent months trying to locate a certain book that was as rare as it was difficult to find. Eager to read it, he went to dozens of bookstores and searched through catalogs, all without success. When he was giving up, one afternoon he had taken a shortcut through the Grand Central train station and climbed the stairs that lead to New York’s Vanderbilt Avenue. And it was there that, suddenly, he saw a girl leaning on the railing with a book in her hand: the one he had been desperately looking for for months. Auster’s friend did not usually talk to strangers, but he was so amazed that he confessed to the young woman that he had been looking for that book for a long time. “It’s great,” she said. “I just finished reading it.” Second coincidence. If it was already difficult for that work, unfindable in bookstores with thousands of titles, to appear in the hands of a stranger, the fact that she had just finished reading it at the moment he had discovered it was too much.

The protagonist of this story asked the girl where he could buy a copy like that, emphasizing that it meant a lot to him. She gave it to him and Auster’s friend initially resisted accepting it, telling the girl that it was his. “It was mine,” she replied, “but I’ve already finished it, and I’ve come here today to give it to you.” In the resolution of this encounter, perhaps the reader recreated the situation to give it an enigmatic ending, but that does not take away the magic of this coincidence. Among the millions of books that exist, what was the probability that the girl on the stairs had finished reading the exact incunabulum that the other was looking for?

We tend to think in terms of cause and effect, but in cases like this we don’t find a rational cause to explain the event. Is it chance? Coincidence? A causality of hidden origin? The Swiss psychiatrist, psychologist and essayist Carl Gustav Jung called it synchronicity, which he defined as the simultaneity of two events linked by meaning, but in a non-causal way.

Everyone experiences these meaningful coincidences on a daily basis. An old friend comes to mind after a long time without thinking about him, and just then he gets in touch with you. Or an even more common synchronicity: you think of a song and the person in front of you starts humming it.

For Jung, who at the end of his life published the book Synchronicity: An acausal connecting principle, Underlying many of these coincidences is a causality that has not yet been discovered. Perhaps we are fascinated by them precisely because they point to a hidden order within our chaotic world. Although a large part of the population has stopped being believers, we like to think that everything happens for a reason or for something, that in the end what we experience has a meaning. It is man in search of meaning, like the work of the Austrian psychiatrist Viktor Frankl. From this point of view, synchronicities would be clues that reveal the secret course of our lives. And the more attentive we are to them, the greater number we will be able to detect.

Returning to Paul Auster, in his book I thought my father was God He selected true stories that listeners sent in to a public radio program he hosted. Many involved these kinds of events. One Oregon man claimed that every time he saw a tire rolling down the road, which happened several times, he had a job opportunity.

We may think it’s just chance, but Carl Gustav Jung suggested that, like dreams, synchronicities guide us on decisions we need to make or prepare us for a change that is about to happen.

Jung’s Birds

— In his book on synchronicity, the Swiss psychiatrist points out that it occurs in “a simultaneous occurrence of a certain psychic state with one or more external events” that appear to be significant.

— As an example, he writes that the wife of a patient told him that at the death of her mother and her grandmother she had observed the same phenomenon: a flock of birds had gathered at the windows of the mortuary chamber, as if they were there to say goodbye to the deceased.

— Some time later, Jung’s patient, who was in his fifties, went to have some heart tests done after noticing some discomfort. The specialist found no cause for alarm. However, he collapsed as soon as he left the office and arrived home dying.

— His wife was waiting for him, very scared, because shortly after he left for the doctor, a flock of birds had landed on their house.