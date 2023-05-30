The video of the exact moment of a accident that occurred on the Acapulco highwayon May 21, left everyone with their hair on end before the images, to the point that Internet users began with theories.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user ‘@navidtenango1995’, shared a scene that caught everyone’s attention, because drivers while traveling on the Acapulco highway stopped when they saw the accident.

In less than 24 hours, the publication already has almost a million views, because the creator of the content, seeing the vehicle accident, stopped to help the victims although the drivers were apparently uninjured, all were shocked.

According to the influencer, when they came behind the vehicle that suffered damage, they were honking their horn, to let them know that the tire looked damaged, however, it was late, because when they least expected it, the car lost control.

For this reason, the woman, when confessing that everything happened very fast He immediately got out of his car, along with his partner, to help the victims.

During the clip, in the accident vehicle, a girl is shown, who reflected her fear and anguish at the moment of suspense, therefore, the tiktoker tried to reassure her.

Although some Internet users highlighted that the creator of the content was the guardian angel of the young woman who had the car accident, they also started with theories such as: “My friend was disappointed when she realized that he was cheating on her because of that accident.”