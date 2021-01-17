It is always news for the positive. But this time the opposite happened. Lionel Messi saw a red card for the first time in his long career as a Barcelona player. It was in the last minute of extra time when the VAR detected that he had slapped an opponent who was trying to dribble in the final that his team lost 3-2 to Athletic Bilbao for the Spanish Super Cup at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville .

Yes, referee Jesús Gil will go down in history for being the first to send Messi to the locker room early. According to Spanish media, the Argentine had not been expelled from Spanish football for 15 years in a Second Division B match between Peña Sport and Barcelona B.

Different was the history of Messi with the shirt of the Selection. There he saw the red card twice. The first was the day of his debut in a friendly against Hungary, on August 17, 2005, in Budapest. That day he was also expelled for wanting to get rid of a rival. It was 43 seconds after José Pekerman sent him onto the court to replace Lisandro López. A debut that La Pulga will never forget.

The other expulsion, also remembered, was in the duel against Chile in the match for third place in the Copa América 2019. Then he starred in a clash with defender Gary Medel.

