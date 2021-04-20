ofPhilipp Fischer shut down

After days of struggle, the CDU board decided in favor of Armin Laschet as candidate for chancellor. But how did this decision come about? A review.

Berlin – The power struggle between Armin Laschet (CDU) and Markus Söder (CSU) over the candidacy for chancellor in the Union seems to have come to an end. The CDU executive board has backed the CDU chairman Armin Laschet with a majority. In a digital meeting of the CDU leadership that night, 31 out of 46 board members voted in favor of Laschet’s candidacy. Söder received nine votes, another six abstained. But how did this decision come about?

K-Question: Laschet and Söder had been in a power struggle for days

The starting point for the final spurt for the candidacy for chancellor is Sunday. At a meeting scheduled at short notice, the two rivals want to come to a decision. After hours of negotiations, however, there is still no candidate for chancellor. Söder leaves Berlin. The decision is held again.

On Monday, Laschet then goes on the offensive. A meeting of the CDU executive committee is supposed to finally clarify the question of the candidacy for chancellor. Söder announced at a press conference on Monday afternoon that the decision would be in the hands of the CDU. “We as the CSU and I also respect every decision.”

K-Question: The hour-long struggle for the candidacy begins

Instead of the strong offensive that was hoped for, the evening special session on Monday will be a tremendous game for Laschet. In the course of the evening there were repeated voices that doubt Laschet’s suitability for the candidacy. Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff pointed out, according to information from participants, that the party base had a lot of support for CSU leader Söder in the east. In addition, Norbert Röttgen speaks out in favor of Söder’s candidacy. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier also refused to support Laschet at the meeting. Altmaier states that one has to keep an eye on the mood outside of the committee. He knows practically no regional association except North Rhine-Westphalia that would like Laschet as a candidate.

Laschet came under more and more pressure as the evening progressed. Then the rescue attempt follows. The basis should bring the decision. One could think about a district chairmanship, but only after the board has voted for him. Many people fail to understand this decision. “There are gamblers at work,” said a CDU member of the Bundestag in an interview. A few minutes after this information reached the public from the meeting, there should be a secret vote in the CDU federal executive committee. Participants say that the board of directors will vote on whether there should be a district chairperson’s conference before the decision on the candidate for chancellor.

After midnight it is still unclear how to proceed. How world and picture reported, fundamental questions are now in the room. How should voting be done at all? And who can cast their vote? The board of directors or also the state chairmen and prime ministers? In the end, the striking technology then delays the vote further back. Some participants are getting more and more impatient. “Everything’s going wrong,” shouts Wolfgang Schäuble after information from Mirror.

K-Question: The decision has been made, it should be Laschet – but does Söder accept?

Then, after hours of exhausting struggle, the decision is made: Of 46 voting board members in a secret ballot, 31 for Laschet’s candidacy. 9 voted for Söder, 6 abstained. But the result does not have the desired liberating effect. It is neither a clear result for Laschet nor a clear rejection of Söder. And there is another problem. After the meeting it is announced that there was no quorum. Because apparently was not invited to the special meeting according to the statutes. (phf)

