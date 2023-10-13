After almost two years since the initial announcement, Microsoft has finally officially acquired Activision Blizzard for a colossal sum of $69 billion dollars. This means that Activision Blizzardthe company behind franchises like Call of Duty and Devilis now part of the umbrella of studies of Xbox. As a result, the set of intellectual properties and franchises of Xbox has gotten much bigger, including titles like Overwatch, World of Warcraft and more.
Although many know Activision Blizzard as the company behind industry giants like Call of Duty and Overwatch, the company hosts many other games. Following today’s news, we have decided to create a place where you can easily see all the game franchises of Activision Blizzard that now belong to Xbox. These include:
Call of Duty
Crash Bandicoot
Devil
Gabriel Knight
Geometry Wars
Guitar Hero
gun
hearthstone
Heroes of the Storm
Heavy Gear
Heretic
Interstate ’76
King’s Quest
Laura Bow Mystery Series
The Lost Vikings
Overwatch
Phantasmagoria
Pitfall
Police Quest
Prototype
Quest for Glory
Singularity
Ski Resort Tycoon
Skylanders
Soldier of Fortune
Space Quest
Spryo
Starcraft
S.W.A.T.
Tenchu
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and associated titles
true crime
Ultimate Soccer Manager
Warcraft
world of warcraft
Zork
Bubble Saga
Bubble Witch Saga
Loop Saga Hoop
Candy Crush Saga
Pyramid Solitaire Saga
Pet Rescue Saga
Papa Pear Saga
Farm Heroes Saga
Pepper Panic Saga
Bubble Witch 2 Saga
Diamond Digger Saga
Candy Crush Soda Saga
AlphaBetty Saga
Scrubby Dubby Saga
Paradise Bay
Blossom Blast Saga
Candy Crush Jelly Saga
Farm Heroes Super Saga
Shuffle Cats
Bubble Witch 3 Saga
Legend of Solgard
Diamond Diaries Saga
Candy Crush Friends Saga
Pet Rescue Puzzle Saga
Knighthood – Epic RPG Knights
Crash Bandicoot: On The Run!
Rebel Riders
Although many of these games and franchises have been dormant for years, and even decades in some cases, they are now under the umbrella of Xbox. This means that Xbox You could theoretically revive any of them or create sequels to the games on the list.
For example, this week it was reported that the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotickheld an all-employee meeting where he was interviewed by former TV host James Corden about a possible revival of Guitar Hero and other projects. As to Kotickwill remain as CEO of Activision Blizzard until the end of the year after the head of Xbox, Phil Spencerasked him to help with the company’s transition.
Editor’s note: I told you, this soap opera is finally over! Hold on for when they add Call of Duty to Xbox Game Pass…because that too is going to happen.
