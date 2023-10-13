After almost two years since the initial announcement, Microsoft has finally officially acquired Activision Blizzard for a colossal sum of $69 billion dollars. This means that Activision Blizzardthe company behind franchises like Call of Duty and Devilis now part of the umbrella of studies of Xbox. As a result, the set of intellectual properties and franchises of Xbox has gotten much bigger, including titles like Overwatch, World of Warcraft and more.

Although many know Activision Blizzard as the company behind industry giants like Call of Duty and Overwatch, the company hosts many other games. Following today’s news, we have decided to create a place where you can easily see all the game franchises of Activision Blizzard that now belong to Xbox. These include:

Call of Duty

Crash Bandicoot

Devil

Gabriel Knight

Geometry Wars

Guitar Hero

gun

hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

Heavy Gear

Heretic

Interstate ’76

King’s Quest

Laura Bow Mystery Series

The Lost Vikings

Overwatch

Phantasmagoria

Pitfall

Police Quest

Prototype

Quest for Glory

Singularity

Ski Resort Tycoon

Skylanders

Soldier of Fortune

Space Quest

Spryo

Starcraft

S.W.A.T.

Tenchu

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and associated titles

true crime

Ultimate Soccer Manager

Warcraft

world of warcraft

Zork

Bubble Saga

Bubble Witch Saga

Loop Saga Hoop

Candy Crush Saga

Pyramid Solitaire Saga

Pet Rescue Saga

Papa Pear Saga

Farm Heroes Saga

Pepper Panic Saga

Bubble Witch 2 Saga

Diamond Digger Saga

Candy Crush Soda Saga

AlphaBetty Saga

Scrubby Dubby Saga

Paradise Bay

Blossom Blast Saga

Candy Crush Jelly Saga

Farm Heroes Super Saga

Shuffle Cats

Bubble Witch 3 Saga

Legend of Solgard

Diamond Diaries Saga

Candy Crush Friends Saga

Pet Rescue Puzzle Saga

Knighthood – Epic RPG Knights

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run!

Rebel Riders

Although many of these games and franchises have been dormant for years, and even decades in some cases, they are now under the umbrella of Xbox. This means that Xbox You could theoretically revive any of them or create sequels to the games on the list.

For example, this week it was reported that the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotickheld an all-employee meeting where he was interviewed by former TV host James Corden about a possible revival of Guitar Hero and other projects. As to Kotickwill remain as CEO of Activision Blizzard until the end of the year after the head of Xbox, Phil Spencerasked him to help with the company’s transition.

Via: Game Informer

Editor’s note: I told you, this soap opera is finally over! Hold on for when they add Call of Duty to Xbox Game Pass…because that too is going to happen.