What the governor is looking for is governability beyond if the mayors of the 18 municipalities are good administrators. The state president said that he will help the governments to close the year well, and especially the payments to the workers. The only municipality that will have special help is Mazatlanbecause when the previous administration, in charge of Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, left, they realized that they only left a few pesos three months after the end of the year.

Defending the principle of innocence, the governor Ruben Rocha Moya supported the decision of the Secretary of Tourism and former mayor of Mazatlan, Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres, to hire two of his close former collaborators from the city council in the Ministry of Tourism, Nayla Velarde, former senior officer, and Zayra Mercado Hernández, assistant to the presidency. She assured that as long as they are not found responsible for any crime, they can be employed without any problem. However, the message that the population receives is that the possible sanction of the government of Benítez Torres is getting further and further away.

Who They are already being investigated, and even with subpoenas they meet, there are six former officials of the municipal government of Mazatlán. Last Tuesday, a Public Prosecutor from the State Attorney General’s Office arrived at the office of the attorney general, Claudia Cárdenas, to deliver summons to request six former public servants, apparently from the past administration in charge of Luis Guillermo Benitez. We’ll see if it’s soon reported who the authorities are investigating and why they’re being summoned.

Let’s just hope that they are not minor workers and the address holders or paramunicipal members are not investigated by the justice authorities.

Mayor edgar gonzalez finally, after more than two weeks of promising to report how much money the previous administration had left, he said that the loan they requested from the state government of 130 million pesos will be applied to pay bonuses, since the previous administration only left 40 million pesos , which were not even enough to pay a month’s payroll, which is 80 million pesos, for all City Hall staff. We’ll see if the Superior State Audit An investigation is launched to identify where the budget was spent before the end of the year.

Early Christmas came to the inhabitants of the Presas del Valle neighborhood. Mayor Édgar González turned them around as few presidents have done, and he did so carrying a sack of promises on his back that, he said, will crystallize next year, once he has the financial resources in the bag. Legalizing the properties, paving the streets and bringing basic services to each of the houses were the commitments that González acquired with the neighbors, from whom he only asked for a little patience and a glass of hot atole for his next visit.

We recommend you read: