“Everything everywhere at the same time” won the 2023 Oscar for best picture. The tape was in competition against “Avatar 2”work that James Cameron believed could win the statuette, but the multiverse of ‘Los Daniels’ won the highest award of the night. In this way, the film stood out in the main categories, since it had already been recognized by the direction, its original script, in addition to winning the award for Ke Huy Quan, Jamie read Curtis and Michelle yeah for their interpretations.

The award was collected by producer Jonathan Wang, along with directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (‘The Daniels’). With this award, the film swept the most important night in Hollywood, taking home a total of seven statuettes.

Oscar 2023: Which films was “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time” competing against?

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: the way of water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Triangle of sadness

“Women talking”.

Where to see “Everything everywhere at the same time”, a full movie in Latin Spanish ONLINE FREE?

Currently, you can watch “Everything Everywhere at the same time” through Amazon Prime Video. In fact, you can watch the 2023 Oscar-winning movie totally free, if you activate the trial period of the streaming service (intended for new users).

What is “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time” about?

“Everything Everywhere at the Same Time” brings us to Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a down-on-her-luck laundress who ends up gaining the ability to channel the multiverse after an interdimensional rift threatens to unravel reality itself.

Hot fingers, stop-motion-animated rocks with eyes and a black hole inside a donut created by her downtrodden daughter are some of the most characteristic elements of this confusing, but captivating adventure in which Evelyn tries to save the universe and her daughter.