Hollywood (United States) (AFP) – “Everything everywhere at the same time”, a crazy science fiction production that brings together universes, sex toys and sausage fingers, arrives this Sunday at the Oscars as a favorite to win the award for best film. What is the Latino bet?

Academy organizers hope the audience will follow the gala to see if this $100 million box office film wins the coveted statuette, and also to put an end to Will Smith’s infamous slap that overshadowed the gala on last year.

“Everything Everywhere at the Same Time,” about a Chinese immigrant laundromat owner who battles an interdimensional villain who turns out to be her own daughter, leads Hollywood’s night with 11 nominations.

The film and its largely Asian cast have swept almost every award this season in Hollywood.

“It’s a very nice group of people who you can’t not be happy for,” Scott Feinberg, a columnist for the Hollywood Reporter, told AFP.

The film is expected to dominate Oscar night, but it may face difficulties for best picture as the Academy members who decide the winner vote all nominees from best to worst.

Competition for the Best Actress Oscar is tight between nominees (from left to right) Ana de Armas, Michelle Yeoh, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams and Cate Blanchett © ANDER GILLENEA, Frederic J. Brown, SEBASTIEN BOZON, Michael TRAN / AFP / Files

A voter who asked to remain anonymous said some of his fellow Academy members, especially the older ones, are “more divided” on the film.

“It’s daring and unique, but it’s not a traditional film (…) it could go down well on many’s lists.”

They can benefit from this “All Quiet on the Front”, Netflix’s German-language World War I film that dominated Britain’s BAFTAs, and “Top Gun: Maverick”, the acclaimed sequel to the classic starring Tom Cruise.

“It was a movie that brought audiences back to the movies,” said the Academy member.

close ties

The nominees in the main categories for the 95th Academy Awards, which will be presented in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023 © Gal Roma / AFP

On the other hand, the competition in the acting categories is pretty tight.

“I can’t remember a year, at least since I’ve been doing this, where three of the four acting categories were tied,” Feinberg said.

For best actress, Cate Blanchett (“Tár”) is the overwhelming favorite, but “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time” could boost Michelle Yeoh into the first Asian to win in this category.

The award for best actor will be defined between Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and Colin Farrell (“The Spirits of the Island”).

The statuette for best supporting actress seems to be between Angela Bassett, the first Marvel superhero star to be nominated for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, Jamie Lee Curtis, for “Everything everywhere at the same time” and Kerry Condon, for “The Spirits of the Island”.

But the category for best supporting actor seems to be resolved with Ke Huy Quan. The former child star of “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” won all the best supporting actor awards for the season, which seems to be the preface of a fantastic comeback.

The director Santiago Miter (left) with the actors Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani, from “Argentina, 1985”, which seeks to win the Oscar for best international film © Alejandro Pagni / AFP/Archives

latin bet

Although the competition is tough, Cuban Ana de Armas, nominated for her lauded performance as Marilyn Monroe in the biopic “Rubia,” could become the first Latina to win an Academy Award for best actress.

Latin American cinema also returns to compete for the best international film, after a few years of absence, with “Argentina, 1985”, the window to the historic trial of the military juntas after the dictatorship that controlled the country between 1976 and 1983.

The memory of Will Smith slapping host Chris Rock at the 2022 ceremony should weigh heavily on this year’s Oscars © Robyn Beck / AFP/Files

Directed by Santiago Mitre, and starring Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani, the film can award the third statuette to Argentina, a country that won this award in 1986 and 2010 with productions that also speak of the years of military terror.

The Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, who has already accumulated two Oscars at home, has a chance to increase the collection with “Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro”, nominated for best animated film.

The Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, with four statuettes for “Roma” and “Gravedad”, is competing for the best short film with “Le pupille”, of which he is one of the producers.

the slap

Hanging over the ceremony for this edition is the ghost of the slap Will Smith gave Chris Rock onstage last year after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife’s hair loss.

This year’s Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel is tasked with keeping the event running and drama-free off the script. © Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

“We’re going to acknowledge it, and then we’re going to move on to something else,” Oscars executive producer Molly McNearney told reporters this week.

The Academy banned Smith’s participation in the gala for ten years, so it does not comply with the tradition of presenting the award for best actress this Sunday.

For the first time, a “crisis team” will be behind the scenes to respond in case something unscripted happens, and their goal, as well as that of host Jimmy Kimmel, is to “keep the ceremony entertaining.”

Whether people will stay in front of the screen is another matter.

Thanks in part to “the slap,” viewership ratings improved last year after record declines, but they’re far from the golden age.

Oscar organizers hope Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” box office nominations will draw viewers this year © Chris Delmas / AFP/Files

Organizers hope that nominations for blockbuster movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: Road to Water” will draw viewers back.