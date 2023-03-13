“Everything everywhere at once” won the main prize of the Oscar 2023 on Sunday (12.Mar.2023) and took home the statuette for best film. It also won in 6 more categories.
The science fiction adventure of the duo known as Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) deals with a family drama from the exploration of the idea of multiverse and mixes comedy and drama. It was the most nominated film for the award, competing in 11 categories. See the full list of nominees and winners at the end of this article.
The 95th ceremony of the best in cinema was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (USA), in the pre-pandemic mold with a traditional red carpet – which ceased to be red in color and became champagne. Host Jimmy Kimmel returned to host the awards for the 3rd time.
The ceremony featured performances by Rihanna and David Byrne. The Indian duo, winner of the golden globe for best original song, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang the film’s song “RRR”, production of Netflix.
The German FilmNothing new on the front” won in the categories of international film, cinematography, soundtrack and production design.
The performance inThe whale” earned Brendan Fraser the Oscar for best actor. The film also won for best makeup and hairstyles. The statuette for best actress went to Michelle Yeoh, from “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”.
Read the list of winners:
BEST MOVIE
-
“Nothing New on the Front”;
-
“Avatar: The Way of Water”;
-
“The Banshees of Inisherin”;
-
“Elvis”;
-
“Everything Everywhere at Once” (winner);
-
“The Fabelmans”;
-
“Tár”;
-
“Top Gun: Maverick”;
-
“Triangle of Sadness”;
-
“Among Women”.
BEST DRIVING
- Martin McDonagh — “The Banshees of Inisherin”;
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert — “Everything Everywhere at Once” (winners);
- Steven Spielberg — “The Fabelmans”;
- Todd Field—“Tar”;
- Ruben Östlund — “Triangle of Sadness”.
BEST ACTOR
- Austin Butler — “Elvis”;
- Colin Farrell — “The Banshees of Inisherin”;
- Brendan Fraser — “The Whale” (winner);
- Paul Mescal — “Aftersun”;
- Bill Nighy – “Living”.
BEST ACTRESS
- Cate Blanchett — “Tár”;
- Ana de Armas — “Blonde”;
- Andrea Riseborough — “To Leslie”;
- Michelle Williams — “The Fabelmans”;
- Michelle Yeoh — “Everything Everywhere at Once” (winner).
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Brendan Gleeson — “The Banshees of Inisherin”;
- Brian Tyree Henry — “Causeway”;
- Judd Hirsch — “The Fabelmans”;
- Berry Keoghan — “The Banshees of Inisherin”;
- Ke Huy Quan — “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time” (winner).
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Angela Bassett –“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”;
- Hong Chau — “The Whale”;
- Kerry Condon — “The Banshees of Inisherin”;
- Jamie Lee Curtis — “Everything Everywhere at Once” (winner);
- Stephanie Hsu — “Everything Everywhere at Once.”
BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT
- Martin McDonagh — “The Banshees of Inisherin”;
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert — “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time” (winners);
- Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner — “The Fabelmans”;
- Todd Field—“Tar”;
- Ruben Östlund — “Triangle of Sadness”.
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell — “Nothing New on the Front”;
- Rian Johnson — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”;
- Kazuo Ishiguro — “Living”;
- Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer & Christopher McQuarrie — “Top Gun: Maverick”;
- Sarah Polley — “Between Women” (winner).
BEST PHOTOGRAPHY
- James Friend — “Nothing New on the Front” (winner);
- Darius Khondji — “Bard: False Chronicle of Some Truths”;
- Mandy Walker — “Elvis”;
- Roger Deakins — “Empire of Light”;
- Florian Hoffmeister – “Tar”.
BEST SOUNDTRACK
- Volker Bertelmann — “Nothing New on the Front” (winner);
- Justin Hurwitz—“Babylon”;
- Carter Burwell — “The Banshees of Inisherin”;
- Son Lux — “Everything in Every Place at the Same Time”;
- John Williams — “The Fabelmans”.
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- Sofia Carson – “Applause” (from “Tell it Like a Woman”);
- Lady Gaga — “Hold My Hand” (from “Top Gun: Maverick”);
- Rihanna — “Lift Me Up” (from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”);
- “Naatu Naatu” (from “RRR”) (winner);
- Son Lux — “This is a Life” (from “Everything in Every Place at the Same Time”).
BEST EDITION
- Mikkel EG Nielsen — “The Banshees of Inisherin”;
- Matt Villa & Jonathan Redmond — “Elvis”;
- Paul Rogers — “Everything Everywhere at Once” (winner);
- Monika Willi — “Tár”;
- Eddie Hamilton — “Top Gun: Maverick”.
BEST COSTUME
- Mary Zophres—“Babylon”;
- Ruth E. Carter — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After” (winner);
- Catherine Martin — “Elvis”;
- Shirley Kurata — “Everything Everywhere at Once”;
- Jenny Beavan — “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”.
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- “Nothing New on the Front” (winner);
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”;
- “Babylon”;
- “Elvis”;
- “The Fabelmans”.
BEST HAIR & MAKEUP
- “Nothing New on the Front”;
- “Batman”;
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”;
- “Elvis”;
- “The Whale” (winner).
BEST SOUND
- “Nothing New on the Front”;
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”;
- “Batman”;
- “Elvis”;
- “Top Gun: Maverick” (winner).
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- “Nothing New on the Front”;
- “Avatar: The Way of Water” (winner);
- “Batman”;
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”;
- “Top Gun: Maverick”.
BEST ANIMATION IN FEATURE FILM
- “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” (winner);
- “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”;
- “Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order”;
- “The Beast of the Sea”;
- “Red – Growing up is a Beast”.
BEST ANIMATION IN SHORT FILM
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” (winner);
- “The Flying Sailor”;
- “Ice Merchants”;
- “My Year of Dicks”;
- “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It”.
BEST SHORT FILM IN LIVE-ACTION
- “An Irish Goodbye” (winner);
- “Ivalu”;
- “Le Pupille”;
- “Night Ride”;
- “The Red Suitcase”.
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
- “Nada de Novo no Front” (Germany) (winner);
- “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina);
- “Close (Belgium)”;
- “EO (Poland)”;
- “The Quiet Girl (Ireland)”.
BEST FEATURE DOCUMENTARY
- “All That Breathes”;
- “All The Beauty and the Bloodshed”;
- “Fire of Love”;
- “A House Made of Splinters”;
- “Navalny” (winner).
BEST SHORT FILM DOCUMENTARY
- “The Elephant Whisperers” (winner);
- “Haulout”;
- “How do You Measure a Year?”;
- “The Martha Mitchell Effect”;
- “Stranger at the Gate”.
