“Everything everywhere at once” won the main prize of the Oscar 2023 on Sunday (12.Mar.2023) and took home the statuette for best film. It also won in 6 more categories.

The science fiction adventure of the duo known as Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) deals with a family drama from the exploration of the idea of ​​multiverse and mixes comedy and drama. It was the most nominated film for the award, competing in 11 categories. See the full list of nominees and winners at the end of this article.

The 95th ceremony of the best in cinema was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (USA), in the pre-pandemic mold with a traditional red carpet – which ceased to be red in color and became champagne. Host Jimmy Kimmel returned to host the awards for the 3rd time.

The ceremony featured performances by Rihanna and David Byrne. The Indian duo, winner of the golden globe for best original song, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang the film’s song “RRR”, production of Netflix.

The German FilmNothing new on the front” won in the categories of international film, cinematography, soundtrack and production design.

The performance inThe whale” earned Brendan Fraser the Oscar for best actor. The film also won for best makeup and hairstyles. The statuette for best actress went to Michelle Yeoh, from “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”.

Read the list of winners:

BEST MOVIE

BEST DRIVING

BEST ACTOR

BEST ACTRESS

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY

BEST SOUNDTRACK

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

BEST EDITION

BEST COSTUME

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEST HAIR & MAKEUP

BEST SOUND

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

BEST ANIMATION IN FEATURE FILM

BEST ANIMATION IN SHORT FILM

BEST SHORT FILM IN LIVE-ACTION

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

BEST FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

BEST SHORT FILM DOCUMENTARY