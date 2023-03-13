Today was a day full of emotions at the Oscars, especially for the nominees for best film, and it is the first time that there have been so many listings to win such an impressive gold statuette. And although they all gave their best, in the end “” managed to place itself as the best tape released in the year 2022.

This is the synopsis of the tape:

When an interdimensional rupture alters reality, Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), a Chinese immigrant to the United States, is thrown into a wild adventure where only she can save the world. Lost in the endless worlds of the multiverse, this unlikely heroine must channel her new powers to fight the strange and bewildering dangers of the multiverse while the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

Editor’s note: It was one of the favorites on the part of the specialized critics, so it was a bit obvious that it was going to take the prize. After all, she won several nominations.