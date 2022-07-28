“Everything everywhere all at eleven”, a film starring Michelle Yeohrocked the movie theaters. Between laughs and a lot of action, he enveloped us with a crazy premise that was no stranger to comparisons with “Doctor Strange 2”.

For many viewers, the film produced by A24 it did show us what the true multiverse of madness looks like. In case you haven’t seen it, now you’ll have the opportunity to check it out when it arrives on Prime Video. However, the date on which the film will be released on the aforementioned platform in our country is not known.

What is it about?

The film introduces us to a dissatisfied Chinese immigrant in the United States. From one day to the next, her life will change when an interdimensional rupture alters reality and she is the only one capable of saving existence.

Who is who?

Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang

Stephanie Hsu as Joy Wang / Jobu Tupaki

Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre Beaubeirdre

Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang

James Hong as Gong Gong

Tallie Medel as Becky Sregor

Biff Wiff as Rick

Jenny Slate as Dog Mom

Harry Shum Jr as Chad.

The most successful film —economically— of A24 in its history. Photo: A24

What does the critic say?

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Everything everywhere all at once” obtained a 95% approval from critics and 89% from the general public.

“Directed by an outstanding Michelle Yeoh, ‘Everything everywhere at the same time’ lives up to its title with an assault on the senses calibrated by experts”, ruled the consensus of the specialized portal.