The film Everything Everywhere All at Once has become the big winner at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony. The SAG Awards are considered an important indicator of next month’s Oscars.

The film about a Chinese-American laundromat owner who struggles to pay her taxes not only won the award for best picture, but also took home three acting awards, including for lead actress Michelle Yeoh and for supporting roles of Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The SAG Awards are always closely watched, because it is often a good indicator of who will walk away with the most important prizes at the Oscars on March 12. Especially the award for Jamie Lee Curtis, who played a demanding tax agent in Everything Everywhere, came as a big surprise. In the category was Angela Bassett, for her supporting role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, favorite by far. "I'm just 64 already. This is great," said Curtis.

Leading actress Yeoh accepted her trophy as best actress with tears in her eyes and a few strong expletives. “This is not just for me. This is for every little girl who looks like me,” Yeoh said. “Thank you for giving me this opportunity.”

More chances

Quan, a former child star who gave up acting years ago, also had to hold back tears as he became the first Asian actor to receive the supporting actor trophy. “When I stopped acting, it was because there were very few opportunities for me,” said the Vietnamese-American actor. “The landscape today looks so different from what it used to be. Many thanks to everyone in this room who contributed to these changes.”

Brendan Fraser won the Best Male Motion Picture Actor award for his role in The Whale.

Television

In the television categories, the cast of Abbott Elementary won awards. The mockumentary about teachers at a poorly funded school in Philadelphia won in the best comedy category. The cast of The White Lotus received the award for best drama for the second season of the series. Set in Italy, that season is about wealthy vacationers and the staff who serve them at a posh resort. One of the lead actors of the series, Jennifer Coolidge, also won the award for best actress in a drama series.