"The bird is set free," a reference to the platform's logo, was seen by many as evidence of the American billionaire's desire to reduce restrictions on the content that can be posted.
What did Musk do in the past few hours after the start of his tenure as CEO and owner of Twitter?
- He said he plans to cut many jobs, leaving Twitter’s 7,500 employees worried about their future.
- In a Blind poll of Twitter employees about whether they thought they would keep their jobs at the company after 3 months, only 10 percent answered “yes.”
- Before concluding the deal, Musk entered Twitter headquarters on Wednesday with a big smile holding a porcelain sink, then tweeted, “Get used to it.”
- He changed his Twitter profile description to “Chief Twit” or Tweeter Manager.
- Musk has fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.
- Musk has fired Twitter’s chief financial officer, Ned Segal.
- Musk has fired Twitter’s chief legal and policy officer, Vijaya Jade.
- Musk accused them of misleading Twitter investors about the number of fake accounts on the platform.
- Sources confirmed that Agrawal and Segal were at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters when the deal was closed, and they were kicked out with security personnel.
