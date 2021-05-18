As part of this week’s Season Three Reloaded update, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is getting a raft of new content.

As well as Rambo and John McClane as brand new operators, and the baseball bat melee weapon and AMP63 pistol, Treyarch’s shooter gets two new Multiplayer maps, the new main quest for Zombies’ Outbreak mode, and Rambo and Die Hard twists on classic game modes .

The headline here is the arrival of Standoff, a 6v6 map first introduced in Black Ops 2. This is a medium-sized map with a three-lane feel – and an exploding van.

The Duga map is coming to multi-team modes, after spending the first half of season three in Outbreak.

There’s a new mode called Die Hardpoint (I see what they did there). This sees you capture Hardpoints and kill enemies, but with an element of Cranked. Capturing a Hardpoint will give you a movement speed boost (the first of five potential buffs) and set your timer to 30 seconds. But, as with Cranked, you’ll blow up if the clock hits zero. While on your team’s Hardpoint, your timer will be paused, and kills will add 15 seconds to your timer up to a max of 30 seconds. Successive kills will also grant you up to four additional buffs on top of movement speed: weapon handling, ADS speed, slide speed, and a larger explosion for when you inevitably die (only achievable after a five-kill streak).

There’s this line from Activision on Die Hardpoint:

“Also, since this is an action-movie inspired playlist, expect the operators to put on their best acting chops upon being eliminated, as they are more than prepared to do their own stunts after their health reaches zero …”

I’m guessing exaggerated rag doll kill effects?

Week two of Season Three Reloaded sees the addition of Rambo’s Gun Game. In this twist on the much-loved Gun Game, the rotation of 20 weapons sees a refresh, with the Combat Bow, War Machine, RPG-7, and the Death Machine all added. You also get the Stimshot to help keep you alive. The first to get a kill by launching a Ballistic Knife wins the match.

Elsewhere, there’s Multi-Team Elimination mode, and action movie-inspired medals to earn. As already announced, Zombies gets the new main quest, the Orda world event, new custom mod support, mystery box weapons, and weapon buffs.

The Season Three Reloaded update will have a download size of approximately 7.1-13.1GB for those who own the full version of Black Ops Cold War, and 14.6-18.1GB for those who own the free-to-play Warzone and are current on the latest updates on either or both games.