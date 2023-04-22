One of the reasons that led to the end of Everything But The Girl 24 years ago was the difficulty of sharing a bed, family and stage at the same time. Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt have been a couple since they met in 1981 at university —at the end of 2023, their two members will turn 61—, married since 2009, parents of three children. And also a worldwide hit, ‘Missing’, which back in 1995 reached the top of the charts thanks to the remix by the producer and disc jockey Todd Terry. Years later, that edit With more than 50 million listeners on Spotify and 3 million copies sold, it remains one of the best dance songs of the nineties. Its success caused the duo to turn towards club rhythms, designing a unique and recognizable sound, also now, two decades later.

“You know we’ve never met Todd Terry in person?” Watt says, looking knowingly between laughs at Thorn, sitting next to him in front of the screen in one of their first interviews after announcing they were coming back, at their home in northern California. London. Everything But The Girl debuted in 1982 with a Cole Porter cover of ‘Night and Day’. Two years later, his first album, Eden12 relaxed lo-fi songs passed through the sieve of jazz and bossa nova, It was among the best-selling albums in the United Kingdom. Produced by a collaborator of Sade, in this first work it was already sensed that this was about the meeting between two strong personalities. In fact, both came from publishing music separately and, in Watt’s case, also from a strong musical heritage at home. At that early age, he had already collaborated with the great Robert Wyatt, and his father, the Scottish musician Tommy Watt, had already explained to him why he refused to participate in a Beatles album, an anecdote that is well worth reading in Romany and Tom: A Memoir (2014), one of two books Watt has published. Throughout the albums that followed, four in total, her music fluctuated between pop and indie eighties with their sights set on The Smiths and two constants: polished melodies inspired by the golden age of English folk and a timid interest in urban sounds.

It was in 1994 when everything accelerated: they published Amplified HeartThorn collaborated with Massive Attack —the group that shaped the soundtrack of that decade—, and Todd Terry from New York remixed ‘Missing’, originally written at 120 bpm, the tempo of the music. home and disk (meaning that the group already wanted it to be easy to remix). One year later, Walking Wounded He ended up confirming that all those urban influences had permeated the duo: trip hop, downtempo, jungle, drum and bass.

It was his best moment at a creative and fame level. The letters on both discs are marked by Watt’s disease, granulomatosis, a type of vasculitis that hinders blood circulation. And for the fact of dealing with love when it turns into something else. They were among the first musicians in the industry to openly discuss mental health issues in their lyrics. “My health problems in the early 1990s had a powerful effect on me. It was inevitable to talk about it. I needed to tell that story from the personal to get over it. I never thought I was paving the way for other musicians, I was just trying to be honest, to be myself,” Watt says.

Listening to the band’s complete discography, 13 albums, allows you to draw an impossible line between two British bands from totally alien eras and styles, Fairport Convention and Four Tet, and illuminate the legacy of this incredible band that has managed to unite melody, folk and dance electronics. “I remember listening to the first Massive Attack records when Tracey started collaborating with them. The arrangements reminded me of jazz musician Harry Robertson, who worked with the Fairport Convention and Sandy Denny. When Tracey and I listen to music, we think of notes, chords, harmonies, instruments. We don’t talk about music in terms of genres or scenes; those things don’t interest us”, confirms Watt, explaining how a group like this ended up playing in clubs.

Fuse, That’s the title of the new work, you can also dance. And, by the way, it does not belong to the already classic label of the pandemic record. They did not start making music together again because circumstances forced them to be locked up (in the case of Watt, who suffers from respiratory problems, the covid was particularly stressful). “We had both been working on solo projects for several years and we both had to stop everything when the pandemic hit. Ben was in the middle of a tour, promoting his latest record, and I was finishing a book that was coming out. When all that was over and we went out again, we asked ourselves: ‘Does it make sense to go back to those projects we were on before?’ It was a moment of reflection. Suddenly, the idea of ​​making music together came up, something we hadn’t done in a long time. It was like we did it for the first time. I was also worried that if we didn’t do it now, it wouldn’t happen again,” she says.

This is a more collaborative album, in which their way of working has changed “forever”: before each one went to the other with a closed idea, but these new songs have been created by two. Tracey’s voice stands out, one of the most charismatic in British music. She sounds deeper, rougher. The melodies on the record go deeper into the low notes. “It has been something totally natural. My voice has gradually changed over the last few years, but in the last five, more radically. I can hit lower notes and it’s less smooth. I like it. You can get bored of your own voice. It is exciting to discover new qualities. On this record we have worked with vocal effects to use my voice as a new instrument”, she explains.

The most impressive song on the album is ‘Lost’, a half-tempo that is charged with intensity and where the arrangements and effects appear and disappear. The letter is just a rational enumeration of objects and things that one will inevitably lose throughout life. “I wrote the first verse and was intrigued to find out what losses others felt. I went to Google and typed: ‘I lost my…’. The answers appeared. The most common were work and the mother. I started composing the music, talked to Tracey and we selected the best answers. When she sang the verse about losing her mother, the song went into another dimension,” Watt recounts. Next to her, Thorn seconded him: “There is another part of the lyrics that I wrote separately, that I sing in the background and you can hardly hear it. I like that this song was unplanned, that it was so spontaneous, and all of a sudden it has such a deep meaning to me.”

They admit that they have not set foot in a club in many years, but they are aware that electronic music has totally changed. While jazz or rock have become what the critic Mark Fisher defined as a “heritage object”, the question remains as to whether electronic music has achieved something new in recent times. At the structural level, Watt suggests, work continues with those already used in the junglehe home and the techno, although the quality of details is higher. On the other hand, the band is aware (because they live it in their own home, with their twenty-something children) that the way of listening to and producing music is totally different.

“Groups from totally remote locations can sound the same. Then all genres and scenes are everywhere at the click of a button. In fact, our children listen to music that way. They might be with seventies singer-songwriters, then Sufjan Stevens, Elliott Smith, or the new band that just came out of Hoxton. everything is one playlist. There is no story behind it,” reflects Watt. “What I have also detected is a growing movement in the last 15 years to replicate the past: people make records with recording techniques similar to those of the seventies and drum machines that were used in the early eighties. And, furthermore, all genres and sounds mix with each other. In our case, we wanted to be sure that the record had a place in the now, that it felt contemporary.”

Supporters of the left, they have always shown concern for the environment. Brexit and the rise of Trump so impressed Thorn that he wrote a record about it, Record (2018). In this work, however, there is a certain political disenchantment. “Kiss me while the world decays / Kiss me while the music plays,” sings Thorn on her first single in more than two decades, “Nothing Left To Lose.” “Every generation believes that the world is going to hell. That happens every 10 years. If it’s not one thing, it’s another. We are not the only ones. And democracy is always at risk, ”says Ben, putting on that face of a person who doesn’t say everything he thinks, the same as if he were asked if there would be a tour or not with the new album. Only they know the answer, because they move for what they want. But no one comes back after so long to just make one record. That would also be terrible: not to see them live again.

