Ahen there was no color television and not even Panini stickers, so a very, very long time ago, a World Cup was also a geographical broadening of horizons. One of the first World Cup games I saw was Germany’s 4-0 win against Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the 1966 World Cup they lost two players by sending off.

From the few color photos that were circulating at the time, I immediately liked their blue shirts. The dictionary said the country was sparsely populated, had fewer inhabitants than pre-war Berlin, and it also looked very small on the small map. But the footballers had already become world champions twice.

These fragments gave rise to a lasting, hard-to-explain fascination for the country, which keeps producing so many good footballers, who then fervently sing along to a hymn reminiscent of the wars of independence in the 19th century. At university you read Eduardo Galeano’s “The Open Veins of Latin America”, only to realize much later how intelligently and passionately the Uruguayan could also write about football.

You heard a lot about the Tupamaros and less about the national team, they had sunk into insignificance at times, their potential was like that of Carlos Grossmüller, whom Schalke had talked into getting – until Diego Forlán showed up and became the 2010 World Cup player.







The 2010 team is now in its fall, with surviving veterans Suárez, Cavani and Godin in their mid-thirties, they also play like this: memories of great days are there, but those days are unreachably distant. My former newsdealer, who was from Montevideo, said that many residents liked to go to the water in the evening and look at where the Rio de la Plata meets the Atlantic.

A melancholic view of the sea could be cause today if Uruguay were eliminated by Ghana. Tempered perhaps by a joint, since Uruguay legalized marijuana ten years ago. Or is there an old man’s uprising again, a nasty feint by the biter Suárez, a brilliant moment by the young Fede Valverde? “Let the Wind Speak” is the name of the last novel by the greatest Uruguayan writer Juan Carlos Onetti. Good advice.