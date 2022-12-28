Facing the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, América continues to analyze who its new reinforcements will be, but it is also looking at who its new casualties will be, since it must free up Untrained places in Mexico.
One of the footballers who has constantly dreamed of leaving El Nido is the Paraguayan Bruno Valdezsince his level went down and the fans attacked him, although in the end, he continued to have the confidence of the technicians on duty as santiago solari Y Fernando Ortiz.
Now, once again, a new door opens so that the South American defender can leave the ranks of Coapa, since the Cruzeiro from Brazil is very interested in his services, apart from knowing the amount that the player has requested to leave. According to the Brazilian journalist samuel venancethe proposal is a million dollars per season.
That is Valdez He wants an approximate salary of $77,400 a month, close to the salary cap set by the Belo Horizonte club during the campaign. The defender’s link with the Millonetas ends in June 2023, so it would be a great opportunity to earn some money for the transfer of the Guarani before he walks free.
Finally, the international pass market closes until the following January 31, but the Eagles must register their squad for the month of January, before the debut against Queretaro. Therefore, this week is crucial for the future of the defender, who has the final decision on accepting the proposal of the black beastsince various media have pointed out that it does not enter into the plans of the Tano Ortiz.
