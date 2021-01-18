The Boca Juniors scorer in the Diego Maradona Cup was Wanchope Ábila with 6 goals, despite the fact that in the consideration of Miguel Ángel Russo he always ran from behind in the daily competition with Franco Soldano. The reason? The Cordovan, during his stay at the club, adds an average starting goal but a clinical history as a substitute, with many goals per minute played but also more than a dozen muscle injuries that always marginalized him from continuity. So he made a decision.

Ábila underwent surgery this Monday for an inguinal hernia, an area of ​​the body that was studied with specialists as a result of the constant injuries to the adductors. From 2018 to this month, Wanchope suffered total and partial detachment of both adductors and in addition to tears, a constant overload on his legs that made it impossible for him to finish his work well during the week.

Boca celebrated in San Juan. (Photo: Germán García Adrasti).

Is that the solution? The 36 goals in 48 games as a starter at the club speak of a footballer who contributed a lot to the network. In the Russo cycle, for example, he is the team’s third scorer with 9 goals, behind Tevez and Salvio (both converted 11). Of course: Ábila almost always played in the matches that Boca presented an alternative eleven. “I am going to operate on an inguinal hernia to try to solve all these problems in the adductor and pubic area. I was running late, we are going to do this to be as we want,” Ábila reviewed. And he added: “It was already scheduled, you had to rest and present yourself. Hopefully everything goes well so that we can start making the recovery and next week, start with everyone.”

Beyond the operation, the club will still analyze the market again to see what type of forwards can be traded. Because in June Franco Soldano’s loan will expire -they will not buy his card- and for the technician, Ábila’s role is hardly adapted to that of a nine holder, although he may be on campus to provide his necessary quota. Is Boca going for a scorer in this market or will it start talking about it to bring it in June?

Ábila started the final against Banfield. (Photo: REUTERS)

Wanchope, meanwhile, is aware that he must first resolve his physical issue and then seriously dispute his ownership, something that has not happened since 2018, when before the injury of Darío Benedetto he was left with the center forward site.

Friend of Tevez, key in the day to day for the spirit of Apache, the options for him today seem clear: he will run from behind but by dint of goals and fullness he can be on the squad to compete.

“We had set ourselves three goals and we were left with two. The Copa Libertadores hurt us but we trained and worked to be in this final with Banfield and win it. All the teams tried to win it and we keep it, we must continue to improve for what we It is coming, “said the forward in San Juan, in addition to confirming that he will undergo surgery to resolve a sensitive issue such as his physique. The goals, it is in sight, he has them.