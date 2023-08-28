The second season of the series will continue to follow the characters’ lives between the psychiatry ward and the outside world
Netflix announced the start of filming on the second season of Everything asks for salvationthe series produced by Picomedia and directed by Francesco Bruniwith protagonists Federico Cesari And Fotini Peluso.
Everything asks for salvation 2: previews
—
After the success of the first season, loosely based on the homonymous novel by Daniel Mencarellithe second season of Everything asks for salvation, in 5 episodeswill offer an unpublished sequel to the novel, continuing to follow the lives of already known characters that will intertwine with those of the new ones, between the psychiatry department and the outside world. The series will see the return to the cast, as well as Federico Cesari (Daniele) and Fotinì Peluso (Nina), also Andrea Pennacchi (Mario), Vincenzo Crea (Gianluca), Lorenzo Renzi (Giorgio), Vincenzo Nemolato (Madonnina) and Alessandro Pacioni (Alessandro), who in the first season shared a room in the psychiatry ward with Daniele.
the cast
—
In the cast of the second season, great new entries such as Drusilla Foer (Matilde), Valentina Romani (Angelica), Victor Viviani (Armando), to which are added Samuel DiNaples (Rachid) e Marco Todisco (Paul). Here is the full cast:
- Federico Cesari: Daniel Cenni
- Fotini Peluso: Nina
- Vincent Crea: Gianluca
- Vincent Nemolato: Madonna
- Lorenzo Renzi: George
- Alessandro Pacioni: Alexander
- Samuel DiNaples: Rachel
- Marco Todisco: Paul
- Victor Viviani: Armando
- Ricky Memphis: Pine tree
- Philip Nigro: Doctor Mancino
- Raffaella Lebboroni: Doctor Cimaroli
- Bianca Nappi: Roxana
- Flaure BB Kabore: Alexia
- Lorenza Guess: Anna
- Ariadne Mattioli: Antonella
- Michele La Ginestra: Angel
- James Matthias: John
- Valentina Romani: Angelic
- Andrew Pennacchi: Mario
- Drusilla Foer: Matilda
- Caroline Crescentini: Georgia
