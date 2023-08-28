Netflix announced the start of filming on the second season of Everything asks for salvation the series produced by Picomedia and directed by Francesco Bruni with protagonists Federico Cesari And Fotini Peluso .

Everything asks for salvation 2: previews

After the success of the first season, loosely based on the homonymous novel by Daniel Mencarellithe second season of Everything asks for salvation, in 5 episodeswill offer an unpublished sequel to the novel, continuing to follow the lives of already known characters that will intertwine with those of the new ones, between the psychiatry department and the outside world. The series will see the return to the cast, as well as Federico Cesari (Daniele) and Fotinì Peluso (Nina), also Andrea Pennacchi (Mario), Vincenzo Crea (Gianluca), Lorenzo Renzi (Giorgio), Vincenzo Nemolato (Madonnina) and Alessandro Pacioni (Alessandro), who in the first season shared a room in the psychiatry ward with Daniele.