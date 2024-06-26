Everything as expected: Meloni lost the European Championships. Macron instead won them

They told me everything when I wrote, said on the radio and on social media that Giorgia Meloni lost the European elections. Why? Because you win when you go to govern, you lose when you go into opposition. And the European elections, which you undoubtedly won at an internal, national level, and which certainly have a political value (let’s be clear: you have the majority of the country’s votes without any ifs or buts, and even approval), the European elections they are used to choose the European government. And the European government was decided by popular people, socialists and liberals. Translated? In Italy by the political families of Tajani and Schlein. At a European level, which is what matters, from France and Germany. As usual, nothing new. Meloni was even excluded from the informal summits. A slap in the face to our country and to her prime minister. So, as I was saying, you lost the elections, because you were and remain in opposition in the European Parliament. Could she have done more than she did? I would say no. She did her best, and we have to give her credit for that. But Europe has not changed and has not changed direction. This is a fact. I would also like to point out the non-existent attitude of Italians, and in particular of commentators on social media, to grasp a vaguely complex discussion. We must try to go beyond long live Giorgia, long live Elly, long live this or long live that, which invariably after a maximum of 5 years becomes “to death Giorgia, to death Elly etc. etc”. It can be said that Meloni lost even without being on the other side, just as it can be said that Meloni did well even if they were on this side. When we overcome this binary conception of life it will always be too late.