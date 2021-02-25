Tonight’s Nintendo Direct-style PlayStation State of Play broadcast was a mix of upcoming third-party games and indie titles headed to PlayStation 4 and 5.

Many of the titles on offer were games we’d seen before, and big hitters such as Ratchet & Clank and Horizon were notable by their absence.

The show started with Crash 4, which offers 4K 60FPS gameplay, 3D Audio, faster loading times and reactive triggers on PlayStation 5:

We got another quick look at Returnal, for which we just published a big interview with developer Housemarque discussing the game’s PT influence and £ 70 price tag.

Knockout City, the team-based dodgeball game from Vicarious Visions which showed up in last week’s Nintendo Direct, also made an appearance.

Here’s SIFU, a fresh martial arts game from Absolver developer Sloclap:

We also got a new look at the intriguing-looking Solar Ash, an Annapurna Interactive-published game from Hyper Light Drifter studio Heart Machine, coming in 2021:

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach is a thing due this year for PS4 and PS5:

Next up was Oddworld Soulstorm, which was revealed to launch on 6th April and arrive on PS5 as part of PlayStation Plus.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits continues to look adorable, and now launches 24th August:

Arkane-developed Deathloop showed up with its own catchy deja vu Bond theme – there’s no release date for that yet.

The show closed with a look at Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. Due on 10th June 2021, it offers shinier graphics, faster loading times and an extra chapter. You can upgrade from the PS4 version for free, then pay to get the new chapter featuring Yuffie.

Watch the whole thing again here: