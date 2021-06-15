Nintendo’s big E3 presentation brought with it some surprise announcements: the return of Metroid Dread, WarioWare and Advance Wars to name a few, all of which are due this year.

Metroid Dread has a legendary development history dating back two decades, and is finally being completed for launch on Nintendo Switch on 8th October. There’s more on this 2D follow-up to Metroid Fusion in our full Metroid Dread coverage.

WarioWare: Get It Together was another fun surprise. It launches on 10th September and lets two people play microgames on the same screen by sharing two Joy-Con.

Advance Wars fans rejoiced at the sight of Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, a remastered mash-up of the first two Advance Wars games’ campaigns. It launches on 3rd December.

Mario Party Superstars, meanwhile, features classic boards and minigames from across the series for Switch on 29th October.

Switch-exclusive Shin Megami Tensei 5 got a new trailer, it’s coming on 12th November.

Life is Strange is coming to Nintendo Switch in a big way, with the new True Colors coming alongside other platforms on 10th September. The original game and prequel Before the Storm will arrive remastered in the Life is Strange Remastered Collection later this year.

Danganronpa is also Switch-bound. The new Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp launches later in 2021, as does Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition. That’s a lot of Danganronpa.

In a mixture of known and unknown release dates, we saw Mario Golf: Super Rush and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will both arrive 25th June. Worms Rumble arrives 23rd June. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot arrives 24th September. Just Dance 2022 arrives 4th November. Two Point Campus arrives in 2022.

Project Zero: Maiden of the Black Water does not have a release date, but it will turn up on Switch sometime this year.

Doom Eternal DLC The Ancient Gods – Part One launches right now, today, as does undead adventure Strange Brigade.

Arcade game Cruis’n Blast comes exclusively to Switch this autumn. The turn-based Astria Ascending turns up on 30th September.

We also saw Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, which was previously revealed in Ubisoft’s E3 showcase, and Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, which was previously leaked onto the internet. This compilation of classic simian courses launches on 5th October.

Teasing a Zelda trailer, we saw Tekken’s Kazuya Mishima toss Ganondorf – and then everyone else – off of a cliff. He’s the next DLC fighter set to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Speaking of Zelda, we got another look at Skyward Sword HD, due next month on 16th July, and then a big reveal of a new Zelda handheld (no, not Switch Pro).

Hyrule Warriors is getting two waves of expansion pass content, the first being Pulse of the Ancients on 18th June. Another, Guardian of Remembrance, turns up in November.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda will pack in the original NES Legend of Zelda and Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link, plus the Game Boy version of all-time classic Link’s Awakening. Game & Watch retro title Vermin, plus a playable clock and timer are also included. It launches 12th November.

We also got a beautiful new trailer for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which still lacks a full title. It’s coming 2022.

Relive the full Nintendo Direct E3 broadcast in our livetext, or rewatch it below: