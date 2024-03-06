The Xbox Partner Preview showcase offered us a look at a number of the third-party games heading to Xbox Series X/S this year. We were shown a variety of trailers during the 30-minute presentation, including a taste of the Japanese mythology inspired Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and the announcement of The Sinking City 2.

Whether you missed the presentation or want to revisit one of the spotlighted titles, there's a roundup of everything shown during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase below.

Unknown 9: Awakening

The showcase began with a look at Unknown 9: Awakening from Reflector and Bandai Namco. This body-hopping adventure will be arriving in the summer of 2024. Unknown 9: Awakening has a very strong Assassin's Creed vibe, so, if you're an Assassin's fan, this might be one for you.



Unknown 9: Awakening – Announcement Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview





Unknown 9: Awakening Xbox Partner Preview trailer.

Sleight of Hand

After this came Sleight of Hand from RiffRaff Games. Twisting together a hard-boiled detective novel and witchcraft, here you'll have to use stealth and magic to uncover why you were framed by your old coven. Sleight of Hand will be released on both PC and Xbox Series X/S.



Sleight of Hand – Announce Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview





Sleight of Hand announcement Trailer.

The Alters

We then went to space with The Alters. Here you'll have to explore an alien planet, ensuring you stay safe from its deadly sunrises by creating alterative versions of yourself. Sounds easy right? Well you also have to make sure everyone gets along… That sun doesn't sound that bad now…

The Alters will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S including via Game Pass.



The Alters – Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview





The Alters gameplay trailer trailer.

Creatures of Ava

An action-adventure creature-saving game from publisher 11 Bit Studios, Creatures of Ava is being created in collaboration with Spanish indie studios Inverse and Chibig. Rhianna Pratchett has also been involved in crafting its narrative. This game promises to take a new look at the monster-taming genre by focusing more conservation rather than forcing them to fight for your personal glory.

Creatures of Ava will be released on Xbox Series X/S and PC later this year. It will also be available from day one on PC and Xbox Game Pass.



Creatures of Ava | Announcement Trailer





Creatures of Ava announcement trailer.

Roblox: Griefville X Chucky

Roblox took the stage next with a look at the Griefville X Chucky expansion. If you fancy going up against this possessed doll, then there's no need to wait – Chucky arrives in Roblox today.

The Sinking City 2

We entered the realm of Lovecraftian horror with the announcement of The Sinking City 2. Arriving next year on Xbox Series X/S, along with PC and PlayStation 5, The Sinking City 2 offers a horrific standalone tale set in 1920s United States. So, even if you're yet to play the original The Sinking City, you'll be able to embrace the terrors this game offers.



The Sinking City 2 | World Premiere Trailer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)





The Sinking City 2 debut trailer

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Square Enix announced the full release of Final Fantasy 14 Online on Xbox Series X/S for 21st March. If you're ready for a fantastic adventure, then take part in the open beta! Game Pass Ultimate players will be able to claim Starter Edition perks from 21st March to 19th April.



FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – A Life-changing Story Awaits | Xbox Partner Preview





Final Fantasy 14 Online's Xbox Partner Preview trailer.

STALKER Legends of the Zone Trilogy

The showcase then took on a very different vibe with the announcement of the STALKER Legends of the Zone Trilogy. Containing all three of Shadow of Chornobyl, Clear Sky and Call of Prypiat, this collection of games is out today for the first time on Xbox and PlayStation.



STALKER Legends of the Zone Trilogy – Launch Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview





STALKER Legends of the Zone Trilogy launch trailer.

Monster Jam Showdown

After this, it was time for some rad racing action with Monster Jam Showdown. Here you'll be able to enjoy both off-road racing and freestyle driving when the game arrives later in 2024.



Monster Jam Showdown – Announcement Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview





Monster Jam Showdown announcement trailer.

Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass

We then got a look at the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass, titled Episode Aigis. Divided into three waves, with the first coming on March 12th and second in May 2024. You'll eventually be able to explore The Abyss of Time dungeon and use new Theurgies when Episode Aigis – The Answer – is released in September 2024.



Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass | Xbox Partner Preview





A look at the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass.

The First Berserker: Khazan

After this came The First Berserker: Khazan – a new action RPG from Nexon. With the help of magic and a massive sword (never leave home without on), you'll be able to slash foes to pieces and solve puzzles when this game is released on Xbox Series X/S.



The First Berserker: Khazan – Gameplay Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview





The First Berserker: Khazan – gameplay trailer.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Next came a look at Tales of Kenzera: Zau. This single-player Metroidvania is the debut title from Surgent Studios and is a personal project from Abubakar Salim, known for voicing Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origin. Tales of Kenzera: Zau will be released on 23rd April 2024.

We took a look at Tales of Kenzera: Zau for our Wishlisted series earlier in the year, so, if this game has caught your eye, give that article a read to learn more.



Tales of Kenzera: Zau – Gameplay Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview





Tales of Kenzera: Zau – gameplay trailer.

Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 will be released for PC on 25th July 2024, so, if you're ready for chilling adventure, mark that date on your calendar! It will also be on PC Game Pass from day one. Sadly, we're still waiting to hear when the console version will be released.

Frostpunk 2 is set 30 years after the original game and you're once again tasked with building a city in the icy wastes. Eurogamer took a look at how people are now the primary threat in Frostpunk 2 rather than the weather last year.



Frostpunk 2 | Date Reveal Trailer





Frostpunk 2 date reveal trailer.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Capcom's new action game, then took the spotlight. Finding inspiration in Japanese folklore and mythology, it tasks you with battling deadly beasts and rebuilding a village. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be released in 2024 on Xbox Series X/S and will be on Game Pass.



Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – Gameplay Trailer “Kagura” | Xbox Partner Preview





Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess gameplay trailer.

Hope you enjoyed this Xbox Partner Preview showcase – anything take your fancy?