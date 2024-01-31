Tonight's PlayStation State of Play offered insight into what we'll see arriving on PS5 during 2024 and beyond, with a selection of surprises mixed in with updates for titles we all already knew were heading our way.

Whether you missed the show or simply want a rundown of all the announcements, along with some of the trailers, you'll find all the show's reveals listed below.

helldivers 2

The show began with a look at Helldivers 2. This sci-fi shooter will be released on 8th February, so you don't have long to wait if you're looking forward to Helldivers 2!

Stellar Blade

Next up came an extended look at Stellar Blade where we met Eve, the game's protagonist, and learned more about the post-apocalyptic world she inhabits. Along with this, the trailer shows off different aspects of the gameplay – from combat to how side quests will work. If Stellar Blade has caught your eye, then you only have to wait until 26th April to get your hands on it.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Stellar Blade – Pre-Order Trailer | PS5 GamesWatch on YouTube

Sonic X Shadow Generations

The blue hedgehog raced in next, but his trailer was quickly stolen by Shadow. (Anyone else remember the 'edgy' Shadow-the-Hedgehog-has-a-gun game?) The newly-announced Sonic X Shadow Generations will be released in autumn 2024.



Sonic X Shadow Generations – Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games





Sonic X Shadow Generations – Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Zenless Zone Zero

After this came the reveal that the PlayStation 5 version of Zenless Zone Zero – the next game from HoYoVerse the makers of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail – is in development.

Foamstars

We then got a preview for Season 1 of Foamstars, which will be arriving on 6th February for both PS4 and PS5. It will also be part of the PS Plus monthly games.

Dave the Diver

It was then revealed that hit indie game Dave the Diver would be arriving on PlayStation 5 in April. This was followed by an even better reveal – Godzilla will be emerging from the depths within Dave the Diver in May.



Dave The Diver – State of Play Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games





Dave The Diver – State of Play Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

V Rising

We were then treated to the trailer for the gothic V Rising. This top-down action game will be released later this year.



V Rising – Announce Trailer | PS5 Games





V Rising – Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Silent Hill: The Short Message

The spooks continued as we got a look at the next installment in the Silent Hill franchise from Konami Digital Entertainment. Silent Hill: The Short Message is now available – it's a shadow drop! – and you can play it for free. Although I do have to wonder why people keep visiting that town…



Silent Hill: The Short Message – Launch Trailer | PS5 Games





Silent Hill: The Short Message – Launch Trailer | PS5 Games

Silent Hill 2

The Silent Hill news continued with another showing for Bloober's Silent Hill 2 remake, although there was no release date yet in sight. This latest look saw our hero fight off a number of torsos.



Silent Hill 2 – Combat Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games





Silent Hill 2 – Combat Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games

Judas

Next up came a look at Judas – the next game from Ken Levine, creator of Bioshock. While there's no release date in sight, it does seem like this game has something to say about social media. (Don't we all.)



Judas – Story Trailer | PS5 Games





Judas – Story Trailer | PS5 Games

Metro Awakening

After this came our first PlayStation VR2 game for the presentation – Metro Awakening. This game will be arriving in 2024. (I'd recommend reading the novels this series is based on if you haven't done so already.)



Metro Awakening – Reveal Trailer | PS VR2 Games





Metro Awakening – Reveal Trailer | PS VR2 Games

Legendary Tales

Going from the post apolocyptic to medieval fantasy, next came a tailer for Legendary Tales. This action roleplaying PlayStation VR2 game will be released on 8th February.



Legendary Tales – Announce Trailer | PS VR2 Games





Legendary Tales – Announce Trailer | PS VR2 Games

Dragon's Dogma 2

The fantasy vibes continued with a trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2 from Capcom. If you've been looking forward to this sequel, then you only have to wait until 22nd March.



Dragon's Dogma 2 – Action Trailer | PS5 Games





Rise of the Ronin – Gameplay Overview | PS5 Games

Rise of the Ronin

It was then time for Rise of the Ronin to take the stage. During this trailer we got a good look at what the gameplay will detail, including the combat and different modes of transportation. Rise of the Ronin will be released on March 22nd.



Rise of the Ronin – Gameplay Overview | PS5 Games





Rise of the Ronin – Gameplay Overview | PS5 Games

Until Dawn

Fancy a relaxing trip to the woods? Well you won't get that in the newly-announced remake of Until Dawn. This narrative focused game where the wrong choice always leads to death will arrive on both PlayStation 5 and PC later this year.



Until Dawn – Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games





Until Dawn – Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

We were then treated to a great, if rather thick, trailer for Death Stranding 2 – now officially subtitled On the Beach. Coming, of course, from Kojima Productions this game looks like it's going to be as strange as the first. (With another good amount of walking too.) The trailer gave us some insight into both the gameplay and story, and our first look at Elle Fanning's character in action. As for a release date… Death Stranding 2 will be arriving in 2025.



Death Stranding 2 On The Beach – State of Play Announce Trailer | PS5 Games





Death Stranding 2 On The Beach – State of Play Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

This wasn't the only news from Kojima, however, as he made an appearance in the presentation after the Death Stranding 2 trailer to reveal a huge new partnership with PlayStation on a fresh action espionage game – and also movie?

Finally, if you were hoping for some Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth news, sadly, you'll have to return on 6th February. While you wait make sure you learn everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Hope you enjoyed January's State of Play!