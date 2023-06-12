The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct 2023 has come and gone! Over the course of nearly two hours, we saw a huge variety of Xbox titles, including new reveals and updates for ones already on the slate, and, most importantly, we also got a detailed look at Starfield.

Outside of Starfield, highlights included South of Midnight, Star Wars Outlaws, Avowed, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and a new trailer for Fable (though still no release date). Many of the games shown will also be available from Game Pass from day one.

The show began with the Fable trailer narrated by Richard Ayoade, AKA Dave – a giant-sized vegetable enthusiast. While a release date and final name are yet to be announced, this upcoming addition to the Fable series will of course be available on Game Pass from day one:

Fable – Xbox Games Showcase

Next up, we were treated to a song in the South of Midnight trailer. This is a brand-new game from We Happy Few studio Compulsion Games. Again, we lack a release date:

South of Midnight – Announce Trailer

The tone then switched to one of fantasy science fiction, with the reveal of Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws, which will be arriving in 2024 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox:

Star Wars Outlaws: Official World Premiere Trailer

After this we got a look at the new title coming from Thunder Lotus, the studio behind Spiritfarer. 33 Immortals will be arriving day one on Game Pass in 2024:

33 Immortals – Announcement Trailer

This was followed by the trailer for Payday 3, which will be released on September 21st 2023 and will be available on Game Pass from release:

Payday 3 – Gameplay Reveal

We were then treated to the world premiere (ignoring those leaks) of Persona 3 Reload, which will be released in early 2024 and will be available on Game Pass from day one:

Persona 3 Reload — Announcement Trailer

After this, we got a look at Obsidian role-player Avowed – which will be released in 2024 and, again, will be on Game Pass from day one:

Avowed – Official Gameplay Trailer

Next up, came the announcement of Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island. Hooray! This update will be released on July 20th 2023 and will be free:

Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island – Announcement Trailer

The reveal of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 came next with a trailer that showed off the game’s many new features, such as aerial firefighting and agricultural aviation. It will be on Game Pass from day one:

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – Announce Trailer – 4K

The spice then followed in the reveal for the Dune crossover update for the existing Microsoft Flight Simulator. This update will be arriving on November 3rd 2023:

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion Announce Trailer – 4K

This was followed by an update on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 from Ninja Theory. It will be on Game Pass from day one, which will be sometime in 2024:

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – The Senua Trailer

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth came next, with a release window of early 2024:

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Reveal Trailer

Fallout 76 came next with a trailer and song for its Atlantic City update:

Fallout 76 – Answer the Call of Vault 76

This was followed by another world premiere, for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which will also be available on Game Pass from day one:

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – Announce Trailer

We were then shown another trailer for Forza Motorsport, which will be released on 10th October 2023. Like all Xbox first-party games, you’ll be able to give it a try on Game Pass:

Forza Motorsport – Official Trailer

A trailer for the Shadow Over Morrowind update coming to The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom came next. This update will be released on June 20th. Though, if you’ve never played a fantasy MMORPG, I recommend trying RuneScape:

The Elder Scrolls Online – Journey to Necrom

Another update trailer came next, but this time it was for Overwatch 2: Invasion. This update will be released on August 10th 2023, along with the New Heroes Starter Park:

Overwatch 2: Invasion

Persona returned with a trailer for Persona 5 Tactics. It will be released on 17th November 2023 and will be on Game Pass from day one:

Persona 5 Tactics — Announcement Trailer

After this, we got our first look at Starfield for the evening. It gave us a look at the universe we’ll be exploring, some gameplay and some hints about the game’s storyline. Starfield is being released on 6th September and will be on Game Pass from release. If you’d like to learn more about this game, make sure you check out the Starfield Direct, which was part of this showcase.

Starfield – Official Story Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2023

The next world premiere was for Jusant, from Don’t Nod. It will be released during autumn (also known as fall) 2023 and will be on Game Pass from day one:

Jusant – Reveal Trailer

We had a look at another world premiere after this, with the trailer for Still Wakes the Deep, which will be arriving in early 2024 and will be on Game Pass from launch:

STILL WAKES THE DEEP – Announce Trailer

The trailer for Dungeon of Hinterberg came next. It will be released in early 2024:

Dungeons of Hinterberg – Announce Trailer

Keanu Reeves then took the stage to introduce the Phantom Liberty update for Cyberpunk 2077. This update will take you to a part of Night City you haven’t explored yet called Dogtown and Idris Elba will be playing Soloman Reed. You’ll be able to play this update from September 26th 2023:

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Official Trailer

We got another sharp tone change next with the trailer for Cities: Skylines 2. It will be released 24th October 2023 and will be on Game Pass from day one:

Cities: Skylines II – Pre-Order Trailer

Next came the world premiere of Metaphor: ReFantazio from the creators of Persona. It will be arriving in 2024:

Metaphor: ReFantazio — Announcement Trailer

Continuing the theme of world premieres, the showcase then brought us Towerborne from the makers of Banner Saga, which will be coming in 2024. It will also be on Game Pass from day one:

Towerborne – Announce Trailer

The reveal of InXile’s Clockwork Revolution came next and, while it doesn’t have a release window yet, it will be on Game Pass from day one:

Clockwork Revolution – Official Reveal Trailer

We then got a hardware update with the reveal of the Carbon Black Xbox Series S, which will have a 1TB SSD. It will be on sale from September 1st 2023. The price is $349 and, remember, you cannot play physical games on the Series S.

Xbox Series S Carbon Black 1TB SSD – World Premiere Announce Trailer

Finally, the show ended with the Starfield Direct. It gave us a wonderful insight into the new universe Bethesda has created – from the game’s main storyline to the character creation system to the planets you can visit.

We also got a look at some of the cities you can visit in the game, such as New Atlantis, Neon, Cydonia and Akila City, all manner of details on how spaceships will work and be customized, including what flying your ship will be like . We also also had a look at how companions will work.

That’s just a small roundup of what the Starfield Direct showcased. To see everything, be sure to watch the Starfield Direct below!

Starfield Direct – Deep Dive Gameplay

Hope you enjoyed the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct!