Games Workshop kicked off its Warhammer Skulls event with a raft of video game announcements alongside new trailers and images. Strap yourself in, there’s a lot of Warhammer stuff in here.

First up is the reveal of Total War: Warhammer 2’s final DLC, which reworks the poor old Beastmen.

Creative Assembly didn’t stop there. The UK developer announced Skarbrand as a Legendary Lord for Khorne in the upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3.

GOG.com added a raft of Warhammer games to its platform, including Hired Gun, Blood Bowl 1, Blood Bowl 2, Warhammer Quest, Regicide, Adeptus Titanicus and Dakka Squadron. There’s a Warhammer Skulls Digital Goodie Pack giveaway, too.

Fatshark showed off Warhammer: Vermintide 2’s new Kerillian Career, dubbed Sister of the Thorn.

Sticking with Fatshark, the developer just announced Warhammer 40,000 novelist Dan Abnett as co-writer for the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 Darktide. Oh look! We’ve got an amazing interview with Dan Abnett to check out!

Mobile game Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade is launching in the US and has a new CGI trailer.

Moving on, Blood Bowl 3 had a gameplay reveal for the Elven Union team. The closed beta starts now, 3rd June. An early access is planned for September, and the final game launches in February on all platforms (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch).

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is getting Sisters of Battle. The new units are Battle Sisters Squad and Seraphim squad. The Blood Angels versus Tyranids turn-based strategy game is due out in July.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soul Arena is an auto battler from Trophy Games due out in December on mobile and PC. Here’s the first gameplay reveal:

Perchang’s turn-based dungeon crawler Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower is getting a free campaign expansion called Shadows Over Hammerhal. Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower came out on mobile in September last year, and yesterday launched on PC via Steam and Windows 10, with cross-platform save available.

Here’s a brand new Warhammer 40,000 video game (yes, another one!): Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef is a 2D action platformer by the developers of the Guns, Gore & Cannoli franchise that’s due out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo Switch next year.

There’s online and local co-op, plus versus multiplayer. Gameplay is in the video below:

Virtual reality game Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister is now out on Oculus Rift (it launched for Oculus Quest) with new multiplayer levels.

PvP dice-and-cards strategy combat game Warhammer Underworlds: Online is now free to keep on Steam until 10th June. It’s also getting new DLC: a brand new Warband called Garrek’s Reavers.

The main showcase ended with perhaps the biggest reveal: Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters. Yep, we’re getting a new Chaos Gate game nearly 25 years after the last one. The teaser is below. Expect more in August.