That’s a wrap on The Game Awards 2022, and the last big video game event of the year. The show gave us a lot of what we’d expected, plenty of what had leaked and more than a few surprises. Here are all the announcements, trailers and news Geoff Keighley and co had to give the gaming world.

The Game Awards kicked off with a cinematic for Dead Cells DLC Return to Castlevania, which comes out Q1 2023. It’s a new Castelvania! Sort of.

We then got a short video for super popular roguelike shoot ’em up Vampire Survivors on mobile. It’s out now!

Surprise! There’s a Valiant Hearts sequel in the works from Ubisoft. It’s called Valiant Hearts Coming Home.

And then, finally, we got confirmation of PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal’s arrival on PC. It’s due out early 2023.

Brand new game announcement time! Hellboy Web of Wyrd is a roguelite action-adventure created in a comic book style.

Here’s a fresh look at PSVR2 game, Horizon Call of the Mountain:

Raw Fury showed off a Silent Hill-esque horror game called Post Trauma. It’s got fixed camera angles and everything.

PlayStation has picked up cool-looking first-person puzzle game Viewfinder.

Indie hit Among Us gets a new game mode called Hide n Seek on 9th December.

After Us is a new atmospheric adventure game published by Silent Division and due out 2023.

Cool-looking side-scrolling alternative ’80s action game Replaced is finally due out next year, and is coming to Game Pass. Here’s a new trailer.

Street Fighter 6 time! I’m really looking forward to this one. The new trailer showed off Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa and JP. It’s out 2nd Thu 2023.

Here’s a cool surprise! Supergiant announced Hades 2. It’s the studio’s first sequel. Expect more information in 2023. Here’s the debut trailer:

Remember BioShock chief developer Ken Levine? He’s back! His next game is Judas and, yep, it looks like BioShock!

Here’s another big surprise! Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is an action adventure fairytale prequel due out 17th March 2023 on Nintendo Switch.

Here’s a trailer for VR game Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, due out on Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023.

Here’s a look at Destiny 2 expansion Lightfall, due out 28th February 2023.

Remember Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game? It’s still coming. The new trailer reveals evil Batman, played by the late Kevin Conroy. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice comes out 26th May 2023.

The Last of Us: Part 1 comes out 3rd March 2023 on PC.

Moving on! Here’s the expected trailer and release date confirmation of Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s out 17th March 2023.

Indie time – from the creators of Celeste comes Earthblade, due out at some point in 2024.

Dune time! Here’s a first in-engine look at Funcom’s open-world survial MMO Dune Awakening:

Forspoken’s demo is out now! Here’s a trailer.

Here’s the next game from Hideo Kojima! And yes, as Norman Reedus had revealed, it’s Death Stranding 2!

Here’s a first look at Ascendant Studios’ single-player magic shooter Immortals of Aveum, due out 2023. It’s published by the EA Originals label.

Here’s a story and gameplay teaser for fighting game Tekken 8. Jun Kazama returns!

Here’s a new look at Victorian fantasy adventure Nightingale, due out 2023:

Larian Studios announced a release window for hotly-anticipated role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3: August 2023.

Airship Syndicate announced character-based online action RPG Wayfinder. It’s published by Warframe developer Digital Extremes.

Here’s a trailer revealing Fire Emblem Engage’s expansion pass, which launches 20th January.

It’s Diablo 4 time! The new trailer confirms the leaked 6th June 2023 release date. Bertie played Diablo 4 recently and loved it.

As expected, Sony revealed Horizon Forbidden West DLC. It’s called Burning Shores and launches 19th April 2023. Unexpectedly, it’s only coming to PlayStation 5.

Amazon is bringing Bandai Namco’s massively multiplayer action RPG Blue Protocol west in 2023. Here’s the trailer:

Moving on! Here’s a trailer for Gunfire Games’ Remnant 2:

Splash Damage is making Transformers Reactivate! Here’s the trailer:

Here’s a new clip from the Super Mario Bros. movie showing off the Mushroom Kingdom.

Don’t Nod’s next game came next. It’s an action RPG called Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and it’s due out at the end of 2023.

For the Emperor! Here’s a new look at Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, due out 2023. Can’t wait for this one!

Meet Your Maker is a building/raiding game coming to consoles and PC on 4th April 2023.

The expected Crash Bandicoot reveal came next. Crash Team Rumble launches at some point in 2023.

The Lords of the Fallen got a new trailer.

Michael Madsen is in a new game! Crime Boss: Rockay City is a first-person shooter heist game with an all-star cast (Chuck Norris!) and launches 28th March 2023.

Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty time! The big surprise here is Idris Elba is in it! This one’s due out 2023.

This was a big surprise: From Software announced Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, due out 2023.

The final “world premier” of The Game Awards 2022 was a new trailer for Final Fantasy 16, dubbed Revenge. It confirmed a 22nd June 2023 release date for the hotly-anticipated RPG.

And that’s it! What was your highlight from The Game Awards 2022? Let us know in the comments below.