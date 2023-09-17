A masterpiece to brand the first Derby from Milan. Marcus Thuram he was one of the best on the pitch in the 5-1 win overInter to the Milanentering the scoreboard with the feat of the momentary 2-0. A right-footed shot into the top corner, unstoppable for Maignan: “The scream from San Siro afterwards was a beautiful noise, then my classmates also came to hug me. Playing in this stadium is exceptional and the fans are incredible. ” So far, the inclusion of him in the schemes Inzaghi he’s going great: let’s find out some more curiosities about him…