The tension and nerves are increasingly on the surface and there are only a few days left until one of the most special nights of the year: the early morning of January 6, the day the Three Wise Men give out gifts for all the houses. Hours before, their majesties, however, will greet young and old in the parade.

A total of 33 floats in which the Three Wise Men will march and their pages will begin to walk through the streets of Seville on the evening of January 5. In the case of the city of Seville, this parade is organized since 1918 by the Ateneoa cultural, scientific, literary and artistic association. Although many customs have changed since then, their majesties are still received on the eve of Epiphany Day.

Floats and Three Wise Men

Among the different floats that will parade through the city of Seville there are diverse themesamong which Peter Pan or Zipi and Zape stand out. In addition, there will also be others dedicated to the Brotherhood of Bitterness or the Royal Circle of Labradors, who are thus celebrating their 165th anniversary.

Among the characters who will embody their majesties are various personalities of the city. King Melchor this year will be Fernando de la Portilla, a well-known surgeon at the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital; Gaspar will be played by Jesús María García, one of the most successful businessmen in the city. Baltasar, for his part, will be in charge of Federico José Quintero, journalist, current president of Mediaset Deportes Spain.





Schedule and route

The route stipulated by the City Council is the same one that has been done for years. For this reason, the itinerary will pass through more than thirty streets to take a tour with almost 10 kilometers. This It will start at 4:15 p.m. in the Rectorate of the University of Seville, across Palos de la Frontera street. Subsequently, the floats will pass through the following locations: