Apple CarPlay is getting a huge makeover with the arrival of the second generation.

We also call the best invention since sliced ​​bread Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. How nice is it to have your own smartphone apps projected onto the large infotainment screen of your car. No illegal fiddling with your smartphone while driving and if it works it’s genius. Especially if it’s wireless.

Apple CarPlay as we know it today is an updated version of the original. The American tech company from Cupertino introduced CarPlay in 2014 on the Ferrari FF. We’re almost ten years on and Apple has planned a huge update in 2023 when it comes to CarPlay. The tech company itself therefore speaks of a second generation.

Get WhatsApp read aloud, stream music and navigate. Apple CarPlay as we know it works fine, but it’s also somewhat limited. That will change completely with the arrival of the second generation.

Second generation Apple CarPlay features

Last year, Apple presented a preview of the new CarPlay through an impressive presentation. The system would no longer be part of just your infotainment, but would be completely integrated with the rest of the car. Apple CarPlay takes over the car, as it were.

An extensive integration, where the user can adjust all kinds of things to his own taste. The most important innovations and applications are listed below.

Climate Control

First, the climate control. You can see car manufacturers slowly preparing for full digitization. Physical buttons for climate control, for example, disappear and are tucked away in menus in the screen. The good news is that Apple CarPlay 2023 gives you access to the car’s climate control. Now you still have to leave CarPlay, navigate separately to the settings for climate control and, for example, switch on the seat heating. With the new CarPlay, this is integrated into the system.

FMRadio

Listening to the radio when your iPhone is paired with CarPlay is sometimes impossible. The focus is on listening to your own music, for example with an app like Spotify. Fortunately, that is about to change. So it may be that you previously needed a separate radio app such as TuneIn.

FM radio will be integrated into Apple’s system in the second generation. So you can simply use CarPlay and listen to BNR News Radio via the FM / DAB of the car!

widgets

Various car manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz already work with widgets in the infotainment screen. Apple CarPlay 2023 will also have its own widgets. You can sort applications that are important to you. Think of your agenda, music or the consumption of your car trip.

Integration into instrument cluster

This is a game changer. Normally Carplay was projected on the infotainment screen in the center of the car. With the second generation, Apple also involves the instrument cluster, so the screen behind your steering wheel. This integration brings a whole new way of personalizing. There are different themes to choose from. In addition to crucial information such as the current speed and how much fuel is left in the tank, you can set which information you want to see. This extensive form of personalization is somewhat reminiscent of the Audi Virtual Cockpit.

Second generation Apple CarPlay car brands

All nice and nice. But this innovation is nothing without great adoption. Fortunately, Apple has this well done. Below is a list of car manufacturers that have indicated that they want to use the second generation of Apple CarPlay in 2023.

Audi

Ford

Honda

Infiniti

Jaguar

Land Rover

Lincoln

Mercedes Benz

Nissan

Polestar

Porsche

Renault

Volvo

When will the second generation Apple CarPlay come?

The big question is of course: when will the second generation Apple CarPlay come? The tech company itself has not announced a release date. At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2022 Apple a sneak preview of the second generation of CarPlay. It is still unclear which models of the mentioned models can handle the new system. After all, Apple says that car manufacturers will announce in the fall of 2023 which models will receive the second generation of Apple CarPlay.

This article Everything about the second generation Apple CarPlay appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

