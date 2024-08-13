Home World

TikTok is introducing group chats with up to 32 participants. Users can watch videos together and communicate interactively.

TikTokthe globally popular short video platform, has announced a new feature that is intended to make using the service even more interactive. Users now have the option of creating group chats with up to 32 participants. This represents a significant expansion of the existing communication options on the platform. By the way, TikTok has also been available on TV for some time nowaccording to a report by NextG.tv.

Focus on shared video experience: TikTok introduces group chats

The idea behind the introduction of group chats is to encourage people to watch videos together directly on the platform. Previously, users had to share videos via other services to enjoy them together with friends. With the new feature, this step is no longer necessary, as groups can now interact directly on TikTok and consume content together. This could also increase the time spent on the platform and further strengthen users’ loyalty to TikTok.

Age restrictions and safety precautions

To ensure the safety of young users, TikTok has introduced certain age restrictions for the use of group chats. Most recently, the EU launched an investigation into TikTok over child protection concerns. Users must be at least 15 years old to create group chats. There is also a special rule for teenagers: They are only allowed to join a group if there is already at least one mutual friend in the group. This measure is intended to ensure that group communication takes place in a safe environment and the risk of inappropriate interactions is minimized. TikTok recently founded a youth council to strengthen youth protection and mental health on the platform, as NextG.tv reported.

Easy to use the new feature: Start a group chat on TikTok

Using the new group chat function is extremely easy. To start a group chat, users simply need to open the inbox in the TikTok app and tap the “More options” option. They can then add the desired participants and start the group chat. Inviting additional users is also easy, which makes communication in the group more flexible.