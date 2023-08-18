“Our idea behind this car was to take a race car and not change anything for the street,” said Ford boss Jim Farley of the Ford Mustang GTD. “You know what, let’s add some things that are forbidden in racing.” And yes, that is indeed a rear wing with DRS function on a muscle car. This is therefore not a muscle car (or actually pony car) as you are used to.

“We love our Mustang Shelbys and so on,” says Farley, “But that’s not what this is. This one is for the AMG GT Black Series. For the 911 GT3 RS. We want to beat them not only at Le Mans, but also in street cars.’ Serious words from the big boss – and as you can see in the photos, the car has every intention of living up to these words.

800 horsepower from a supercharged V8 engine

Let’s start with the V8 engine. The 5.2-liter with a supercharger climbs to 7,500 rpm and produces an ‘estimated’ 800 hp. Being a race car, the eight-cylinder is fitted with a dry sump oil system. A carbon fiber shaft feeds power to the eight-speed Tremec dual-clutch automatic transmission located in the rear. Due to the placement, the weight distribution is 50:50.

Every piece of sheet metal except for the doors is made of carbon fiber. You wouldn’t say it, but the car is only 10 centimeters wider than the normal Mustang. Like the Ford GT, the car features Adaptive Spool Valve shock absorbers that lower the car nearly 4 inches in Track mode. The trunk has disappeared: there is the hydraulic system of the suspension and the cooling of the box.

Giant carbon ceramic brakes from Brembo should calm the car down. The rims measure 20 inches and are made of magnesium. In addition to an active rear wing, there are hydraulic flaps in the grille to manage the downforce. Akrapovic supplies the Ford Mustang GTD’s titanium exhaust and Michelin provides the tacky Cup 2 R tires.

Gear selector of jet fighter pieces

To save weight and add a tiny bit of luggage space, the rear seats have been removed. A nice conversation piece are the paddle shifters behind the wheel; these come from the 3D printer and are made from the titanium of an old Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor. The seats for the Ford Mustang GTD come from Recaro.

Back to the Porsche 911 GT3 and the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. You can’t name those cars without discussing the Nürburgring. Ford reckons the Mustang GTD can do a lap of the Nordschleife in less than seven minutes. The GT3 RS does such a lap in 6 minutes and 49.3 seconds. Will an American car really be able to take the record?

The price of the Ford Mustang GTD

The most extreme Mustang ever should cost $ 300,000, about 275,000 euros without taxes. Quite a bit of money, but we think it’s not too bad for a full carbon fiber box. In terms of specs, it’s a supercar in muscle car attire. The car will come to Europe, but it is not known whether the car will come to the Netherlands.