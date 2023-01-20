The King League is the competition created by Gerard Piqué and Ibai Plainsbeing a unique version of Soccer 7 where different streamers and world soccer personalities participate.
The first edition of this competition is taking place in its regular phase, waiting for the playoffs to be played later. The kings league it is played in a pavilion located in the port of Barcelona, in one of its five areas: the Zona Franca.
The format consists of 11 days that are played on Sundays, with six consecutive games being played in the afternoon. These are 7-a-side football matches with a duration of 40 minutes, and have innovative rules with the aim of offering a greater spectacle. The eight best classified at the end of the competition will play the playoffs.
The first edition has started in January 2023, it will host all the matches open to the public. Likewise, each of the matches can be followed online through the channels of the streamers that face each other and through the official channels of kings league.
The organizers of the competition, headed by a former Spanish soccer player, Gerard Piquéannounced on January 20 one of the biggest bombs since the creation of the kings league: the Final Four, at the end of March, would be played at the Spotify Camp Nou, activating ticket sales right now.
In such a way that, here we tell you everything about the kings league and all the details you should know about this new modality of football 7.
The kings league announced that the Final Four, which the four best teams in the competition would reach after overcoming the quarterfinals, would play the semifinals, the match for third and fourth place and the grand final at the Spotify Camp Nou.
The announcement was made this Friday, January 20, during the fourth installment of ‘Chup Chup Kings’, the live show in which all the presidents analyze the current events of the clubs, sports and the competition itself. In it was, as a guest, the president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta.
The prices of the tickets to be able to see the show in the house of the culés, will be between 10 and 60 euros, in addition, the tickets can be purchased from this January 20 on the website of the kings league.
Within the Kings League these are the rules that govern the competition:
The parties of the kings league They have some eccentric rules, as they seek to give more giribilla to the parties. There are six cards, each team has one, chosen at random, which gives them an advantage only once per game.
These are the brands that have supported the kings league in his first season.
The kings league It has a total of 12 teams, in which each of its presidents has chosen a characteristic name for them.
These are all the presidents of the first edition of the kings league:
