'Echo' is Marvel's first series of 2024, with which it hopes to begin its path out of the bad moment it has been going through. This new proposal is starring Alaqua Coxa Native-American actress who will play Maya Lopez, the second hearing-impaired superheroine in the MCU, after Makkari, a character from 'Eternals' (2021). In addition, the series will feature the presence of Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox, who will reprise their legendary roles as Kingpin and Daredevil, respectively.

In this note we will provide you with some details of its launch, such as its premiere time and where to watch the series, which promises to repeat the success of previous Marvel productions such as 'Loki' and 'What If…?', which knew how to win the love of all fans of the comic company.

What time does 'Echo' premiere?

'Threw out'the new series of Marvel, premieres on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 in Latin America and on Wednesday, January 10, in Spain. This fiction, which is based on the homonymous character created in 1999 by David Mack and Joe Quesada, will be released in the United States starting at 6:00 pm (Pacific time) and at 9:00 pm (Eastern time).

However, if you are in a Latin American country or in Spain, below we will give you a list with the respective premiere times:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia, Peru, Ecuador: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Venezuela: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Spain: 3.00 am (from January 10)

Where to watch 'Echo', the new Marvel series?

As is often the case with Marvel productions, 'Threw out' will be available, on the date and time indicated, on the platform Disney+. But, unlike previous cases, its premiere will also take place simultaneously in Star+where you can enjoy the series under the same parameters.

Notably 'Threw out' It will have only five episodes, which will be released all at the same time, and will thus mark a totally different style from the company's other fictions, which released episodes weekly.

What is 'Echo' about?

“'Echo' centers on Maya López as she is hunted by Wilson Fisk's criminal empire. When her journey takes her to her home, she must confront her own family and legacy,” says the official synopsis of the series.

'Echo' first appeared during the first season of 'Hawkeye' (2021). Photo: Disney+

What is the cast of 'Echo'?