The Formula 1 circus has returned to Zandvoort after an absence of 36 years. There, the battle for the world title between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will continue this weekend. In the coming days, we will keep you informed 24/7 via this site about developments from Zandvoort, where our reporters Rik Spekenbrink and Arjan Schouten are on site.











Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

It promises to be a true spectacle in Zandvoort. We will closely monitor the performance of Max Verstappen and his competitors for you. Throughout the day, we bring the most important updates via live blogs, news items, stories, columns, videos and podcasts. Everything can be found 24/7 on our special online Formula 1 page.

live blogs

Are you still on vacation or maybe you just have to work? Don’t worry: until Sunday we will keep you informed of the most important developments via our extensive live blog and we will follow the free practice sessions, qualifying and of course the race live. Through our partnership with Ziggo Sports we also immediately bring the images of the highlights in our live blogs. So you’re not missing anything at all.

Max Verstappen in his Red Bull car. © EPA



Premium

Our reporters Rik Spekenbrink and Arjan Schouten also report on the racing spectacle in Zandvoort. Through background stories, interviews and reports, they ensure that you do not miss anything of the multi-day event. They also join our special podcasts and explain on location in our videos. Previous stories:

• Verstappen allows Formula 1 to return to Zandvoort

• Circuit Zandvoort loved by competitors Verstappen

• The many bumps of the GP in Zandvoort

• Interview with Zandvoort directors

Earlier in the week we published a special Formula 1 supplement in the newspaper. All stories and backgrounds are as a subscriber through our digital edition read again slowly.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Match video videos

In our video section Pitstop we have been looking ahead at the events in Zandvoort all week. During the race days we will provide video updates in the morning, afternoon and evening, with also circuit director Jan Lammers and F1 expert Tom Coronel. In addition, we immediately bring the images of the free practice sessions, qualifying and the race in our live blogs and video players. Watch our videos about Formula 1 below.

Podcast Pit Stop

We always bring new episodes of our Formula 1 podcast Pitstop around the race weekends, where our reporters Rik Spekenbrink and Arjan Schouten sit down with presenter Etienne Verhoeff. Connoisseurs such as Tom Coronel also occasionally shed their light on Formula 1 and Max Verstappen in our podcast.

In the run-up to the Grand Prix of Zandvoort, we have recorded extra episodes. In addition, as usual, we will soon come up with an up-to-date podcast after the race on Sunday. Listen to the episodes below.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Standings in Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton takes the lead in the battle for the world title. His lead on closest attacker Max Verstappen is only three points. During the Formula 1 weekend we continuously provide data about free practice, qualifying and the race. The full calendar, with the upcoming races, can also be consulted and you can find all the results and standings.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.