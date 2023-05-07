Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

The Rahmede viaduct in Lüdenscheid is blown up. Some precautions are taken for this. An overview of what you need to know about blasting.

Lüdenscheid – It weighs 17,000 tons and is more than in need of renovation: the Rahmede viaduct in Lüdenscheid was closed in December 2021 due to the serious cracks and damage. Since then, the important “Sauerland line” between Dortmund and Frankfurt has been closed.

Now the 453 meter long and more than 70 meter high motorway bridge is to be blown up, after which the new construction will begin. A date has been set after a long back and forth in North Rhine-Westphalian politics. You can read an overview of what you need to know about blasting here.

Blasting on the A45: when will the Rahmede viaduct be blown up?

Shortly before the blast, preparations are in full swing. On Sunday (May 7th) at around 12 noon, the A45 bridge in Lüdenscheid will be blown up. 150 kilos of explosives are supposed to bring the colossus down with precision.

Workers on the construction site under the Rahmede Viaduct. The dilapidated A45 viaduct is to be blown up on May 7th. © Markus Klümper/dpa

How calf reported, more than 2000 holes were drilled into the concrete and steel pillars. This is where the explosives are placed. In addition, 1000 meters of detonating cord must be laid. The pillars should buckle sideways during the blast, and the bridge should fall down horizontally. Since October 2022, a fall bed has been dug into which the bridge is supposed to crash.

Live stream: How can you follow the demolition of the Rahmede Bridge live?

Extensive safety precautions were taken before the gigantic Rahmede Bridge on the A45 was blown up. The area around the bridge is cordoned off and strictly monitored. Thermal imaging cameras and sniffer dogs are used for this. There is a ban on entering around 100 meters around each of the ten pillars from 9 a.m. on Sunday.

In order to protect adjacent buildings, a barrier was erected with 50 stacked containers and additional devices were installed on windows. How calf reported, a so-called deterrent blast should take place beforehand to scare away animals. Altenaer Straße, which leads under the bridge, was also closed. After the blast, rubble is to be removed by June 10th.

There is a good reason why curious people cannot observe the explosion up close. However, the city of Lüdenscheid is hosting a live broadcast on a screen in the city center. Everyone else can Demolition of the framework bridge in the live stream pursue.

Blow up the A45 bridge in Lüdenscheid: How long should the new bridge construction take?

But it won’t be a normal blast, blast master Michael Schneider revealed in an interview calf. “The slopes here at the Rahmede viaduct are a special challenge. We have to avoid the bridge slipping after the impact.”

Residents in Lüdenscheid will have to keep their nerves strong in the years to come. Due to the 2021 closure, traffic was diverted through the city area, it said ADAC. Additional noise and long waiting times became a test of patience. The construction time of the new bridge is estimated at five years.

A few days before the demolition date, the investigative committee of the North Rhine-Westphalia state parliament started investigating the bridge disaster. It should be worked out how the postponement of the new bridge construction came about. The role of the former Transport Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) should be examined more closely. It had been known for years that there were defects on the Rahmede Bridge. (kas/dpa)