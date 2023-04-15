The pain of the community for little Pasquale, the 10-year-old boy who died from the backfire of the fireplace

They are all still shocked by the sad and untimely death of little Pasquale, the 10 year old boy who unfortunately suffered burns, due to a domestic accident. In these hours, many are trying to show affection and closeness to his family, affected by the sudden loss.

They are days of grief and sadness those who are living relatives. The fellow citizen hoped for a happy ending for the child, but it never came.

It was the evening of April 5th. Pasquale was at home with his family, located in the municipality of Get smartlocated in the province of Naples.

It is not known for what reason, but at one point the child threw somealcohol in the fireplace. The backfire hit her clothes and of course the burns soon followed skin.

Parents are right away alarmed and consequently, after putting out the flames, they asked for the timely intervention of the doctors. The latter have ordered the emergency transfer of the little one to the hospital Nocera.

View the severity of the situation, the doctors in turn ordered the transfer to the hospital in Naples. Hoping to be able to save him, they subjected him to 3 delicate interventions.

The mayor’s condolence message for the deceased 10-year-old boy

However, due to the burns he sustained in the80% of his body, they had no choice but to surrender. Little Pasquale lost his life on the day of Thursday 13 April.

In these hours there are so many people who are remembering the little one on social media and are writing messages of condolence for his family. Among these is also that of the mayor of Scafati, Christopher Save yourself. In the post she wrote: