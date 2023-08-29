I’m now ‘all crazy about the moon‘. And only in this month of August as many as three lunar missions were on the agenda: the Russian Lunar 25 mission which crashed on the lunar surface on 20 August, India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission which on the 23rd of the month achieved its goal, the only one, landing in the South Pole and the Japanese Slim – Smart Lander for Investigating Moon which was scheduled to depart on August 28 but was delayed by Jaxa due to bad weather. “The race for the moon has started again because for many countries economic interest is added to scientific interest given that the south pole of the Moon it is the new Eldorado thanks to the large ‘reserves’ of ice, therefore of water” indicates astrophysics Patricia Caraveo analyzing with Adnkronos the newfound ‘passion’ for our natural satellite. “Water is the oil of space, and in the craters that cast shadows at the lunar south pole, ice forms and accumulates. And ice means water. In turn, water can be split into hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen it can supply ‘fuel’ to power batteries, therefore energy. Oxygen is the other great wealth for future human lunar colonies that will need to drink, eat and breathe”, underlines the Italian scientist, former INAF research manager and director of the Institute of Space Astrophysics and Cosmic Physics of Milan (IASF) and who has participated in important space missions. “More and more nations – observes Caraveo – attribute a strategic political significance to space. The USA and the former USSR started but today a strong competitor is China, which invests a great deal in space, which believes that part of the political leadership, which will bring taikonauts to the moon. And this has produced a ripple effect”.

Thus, recalls Caraveo, if the Obama administration had shelved the Moon because the goal had already been ‘crossed’ and had decided to aim for Mars and the exploitation of asteroids, with the Trump administration, however, the ‘race’ for the Luna and the desire to arrive before China. And the competition between the great powers has restarted”. So much so that there are dozens of countries involved in NASA’s Artemis maxi lunar program which, for the first time, also involves Europe and 27 countries including Italy with the USA. The Artemis program will bring men and women back to the Moon for the first time and has three major missions: Artemis I successfully launched on November 16, 2022 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the gigantic Space Launch System (SLS) carrier; Artemis II which will fly with astronauts on board and will leave in 2024 to bring astronauts into orbit around the Moon, like Apollo 8. But to see a human footprint on the Moon again, the West will have to wait for the Artemis III mission whose launch was initially scheduled for 2025 “Unfortunately there is already talk of a postponement of the mission, hopefully, to 2026 because – explains astrophysicist Caraveo – there are doubts about the capsule that should carry men and women to the Moon. And there are also problems for the astronauts’ suits that NASA has decided to outsource to private individuals but which, in turn, are experiencing the same problems as the US space agency”. The Artemis III mission, “will start only when the Human Landing System and astronaut suits: so maybe we’re talking about it in 2026”. Furthermore, “each launch of the Artemis program costs over 4 billion dollars and the rockets are all ‘disposable’, even the Orion capsule is thrown away which returns but will not be reused. A significant cost that forces you not to miss the lens” highlights astrophysics.

Patrizia Caraveo observes that “there is a flood of lunar missions and there are many ‘lunar entrepreneurs’ aiming to harvest hydrogen and oxygen as fuels for future rockets. Companies imagining ‘fuel pumps’ on the Moon are useful to supply missions directed further afield”. A picture also outlined in the “CLPS – Commercial Lunar Payload Services program of NASA which has already seen the birth of a series of private space industries which, using NASA funds, want, among other things, to go and understand how much ice there could be up there and how to exploit it “.

And in the new race to the moon with the United States “the real protagonist this time is China” and since space is “the mirror of diplomacy, Russia has positioned itself in the orbit of China while India has positioned itself in the orbit Prime Minister Modi signed the agreements, ranking himself as the 27th country to sign the agreements that will moderate the return to the Moon and there will be Indian astronauts” concludes Patrizia Caraveo, remarking that “it is a very important political orientation on the part of the USA, a very of NASA and the American government with respect to India because previously Washington was completely closed to a New Delhi of space”. “Space – he cuts short – is the mirror of global diplomacy, when there are problems you can see it in orbit”. (by Andreana d’Aquino)