Shakira has returned to the center of gossip, not for a new spat with Piqué, but rather for a series of alleged flirtations. After the love triangle that has seen her as a protagonist in recent months, in fact, some photos have begun to circulate on the net that portray the singer in the company of Tom Cruise and the pilot Lewis Hamilton which immediately attracted the attention of fans and sparked gossip.

shakira and tom cruise — In recent days, the South American singer and Tom Cruise have been sighted (and immortalized) along with the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. The images of the couple had immediately made the web go crazy, also due to what was reported by the gossip portal Page Six who, after reaching out to sources close to the actor for comment, wrote: "He is extremely interested in pursuing her. There is chemistry. Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on and that could be Tom." The flirt alarm, however, would immediately go off. According to the site tmz extension, the meeting between Shakira and Tom Cruise would have been purely amicable in nature. In fact, the actor and the Colombian singer would have found themselves close during the Formula 1 Grand Prix simply because they were both invited by the Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Second Page SixMoreover, after the first meeting Tom Cruise would have sent Shakira some flowersbut still between the two stars there would be nothing romantic.

SHAKIRA AND Lewis Hamilton — A few hours later, however, Shakira was also spotted in the company of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton. Right after the Miami Grand Prix 2023, in fact, the two are been "pinched" (together with other people) at dinner in the famous restaurant Cipriani of Miami for an exclusive evening organized by Mercedes. Not only that, the singer and the pilot they have also been spotted on a sailing boat together with a group of friends in Miami Beach. Also in this case the rumors of an alleged flirt immediately made the rounds of the web, even if sources close to the pop star let it be known to tmz extension That Shakira wouldn't be interested in starting a romance because she's still too busy moving to Miami and, above all, taking care of her children Sacha and Milan who followed their mother in the overseas adventure.