The Swedish author Astrid Lindgren (1907-2002), translated into more than a hundred languages, is considered one of the greatest writers of Children’s and Youth Literature. A committed writer -thanks to her a law against animal abuse, known in Sweden as the ‘Lindgren Law’, was promulgated in 1988-, numerous and important awards endorse her literary career, always in defense of children’s rights and against child violence. Numerous movies have been made from her books and the adventures of her most famous character, Pippi Långstrump (Pippi Longstocking), are in the imagination of several generations. “Who wouldn’t like to have a friend like Pippi?” Asks her granddaughter Annika Lindgren, who attends LA VERDAD at the Madrid Book Fair, where she celebrates the new editions of her grandmother’s books . Also today, Astrid Lindgren’s readers continue to admire and love that strong, imaginative and independent girl.

-I think the first question would have to take us to your childhood, to those photos of you as a child with your grandmother… What memories do you have of your closeness?

-I enjoyed wonderful summers with my family, in the archipelago where my cousins ​​and I used to spend a lot of time with our grandmother. I remember those summers with warmth. She was a loving grandmother, who climbed trees at over 60 years old, who read to us and told us stories, and who always allowed us to be children. She was interested in knowing what we thought. And she never lost her good humor.

-Do you remember the first book you read by your grandmother, what impression did it leave on you?

-I read all your books many times when I was little and I loved them, all of them. I can’t say which was first, nor how old she was. I’ve always known them… She had a great time reading her books.

-When did you realize that your grandmother was Astrid Lindgren, an exceptional writer, who had revolutionized the world of children’s literature?

-I knew she was a famous author since childhood, but I didn’t really need to see her as anything other than my grandmother. It was much later, when I started working at The Astrid Lindgren Company, that I realized the importance and impact it had had on other people and on children’s literature.

"She was a loving grandmother, who climbed trees at the age of over 60, who read to us and told us stories, and who always allowed us to be children"

In the popular imagination



-Why do you think that Pippi is still a contemporary character, that she has not lost her freshness, her originality, her rebellion?

-Pippi reflects the dream and desire of omnipotence and independence of all children. Everyone would like to have a friend as fun as Pippi.

Astrid Lindgren, creator of the literary character Pippi Longstocking, with Inger Nilsson, who played the TV series ‘Pippi Långstrump’.







-Is there something normal and current in your grandmother’s stories?

-Yes, habitual lives are also described from the perspective of children in many of your books. In ‘Emil’, for example, she recounts the normal life of a farm boy in the small town of Lönneberga. Lillebror, the character in ‘Karlsson on the Roof’, describes himself as an unusual child, but he really is the youngest son of a conventional family. And there are many books that Kókinos has not yet had time to translate where normal lives are narrated.

How was your grandmother’s old age?

-He worked as long as he could, something he did until he lost his sight. She received more and more attention from the public. When she passed away, many adults and children paid their respects to her by leaving flowers, messages and toys on the street in front of her Stockholm apartment.

-Kókinos publishing house is editing Astrid Lindgren’s work with exquisite care… What do you feel when you see the new editions of Pippi’s adventures, ‘Karlsson on the roof’, ‘The Lionheart Brothers’, ‘Emil’ , ‘Ronja, the bandit’s daughter’, ‘My, my mine’?

-If they do it. The Astrid Lindgren company, the family and I feel very proud and hopeful for the readers in Spanish, for the opportunity that this editorial gives them by the hand of Esther Rubio.

-What is the best way to make readers today?

-Read aloud to children! And for us as a company to make sure we continue Astrid Lindgren’s legacy by being on the platforms where kids are today: games, movies, books, theater, merchandise, music and more.