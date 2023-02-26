After days of silence, Sabrina Ferilli returns to social media. Soon she will be in Rome to embrace her dear friend Maria De Filippi

The event that has been the most talked about in recent days is the disappearance of Maurizio Costanzo. The journalist had been married for over 30 years to Maria De Filippi, who is receiving an incredible wave of affection from everyone these days. However, many have noticed that Sabrina Ferilliher friend and colleague a Italia’s got talent, did not post anything on social media and did not show up in the funeral home. This morning, an update.

On 24 February, after days of hospitalization in a private clinic in Rome, Maurizio Costanzo passed away. The journalist he was 84 years old and his disappearance shocked everyone, especially his beloved wife Maria De Filippi.

The journalist, in fact, had been hospitalized a few weeks ago to undergo routine colon surgery. Unfortunately his immune system failed in the post-operative period and his conditions worsened until last Friday’s tragic epilogue.

Countless i messages of condolences and love published on social networks and aired on TV these days.

Just as many wanted to show closeness and warmth to Maria and her son Gabriel in these hours, going in person to the funeral home set up in one of the halls of the Campidoglio.

Prominent characters TV, cinema, journalism. But also of politics and sport.

In short, a collective hug to remember one of the most loved and important personalities of the last decades in Italy.

Sabrina Ferilli goes to Maria

However, many have not escaped the fact that Sabrina Ferilli did not say or write anything publicly, nor was she shown to the funeral home.

All that it felt strangeconsidering that the Roman actress is very friend by Maria De Filippi. She has been a guest in the presenter’s programs several times and, together, they share the judge’s chair in the Canale 5 talent show Italia’s got talent.

This silencehowever, it was broken just in the last few hours.

Sabrina Ferilli is reappeared on social media after a couple of days of total absence, publishing a photo taken at the Tokyo airport where he was in these days.

Accompanied by a simple inscription: “I arrive“. It is almost certainly the signal that his return is due to what happened in Mauritius.