After the tense debate prior to the second round that will take place next Sunday to find out who will be the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, the candidate for La Libertad Avanza (LLA), said that Sergio Massa, the official candidate, had “a clear intention” to provoke him.



Milei said that the Unión por la Patria candidate hired Brazilian psychologists who looked for elements to provoke him and get him out of his mind.

“I had prepared for this week, and now I am going to have to change it, a whole series of jobs to make myself look irascible, that I cannot maintain emotional stability,” he said this Monday in dialogue with radio Miter.

“He provoked me throughout the debate several times. He was very aggressive in many of them, and yet he failed to get me off track at any time.”, emphasized the libertarian.

Massa and the libertarian Milei measured their strength this Sunday in a debate full of hard conflicts in which they sought to convince the undecided to support them in the second round that will take place this November 19. In the debate, the candidates called themselves liars and thieves and discussed their relationship with Mauricio Macri and Cristina Kirchner.

But Milei assured this Monday that there was a detail during the discussion: “When I was doing the closing, which was a very important moment, everyone was coughing.”

For Milei, this situation was about “a last minute change in the disposition of the people” in the auditorium. Milei assured that, for the closing, the people of Massa took their side. “So when I spoke everyone coughed looking for disturb me.”

However, Milei assured that the ruling party did not achieve its objective, which for them “is a great achievement.”

On the contrary, the candidate said that his team’s objective with respect to the debate was to demonstrate that all the things they are accusing them of “are lies.” “We did that impeccably and we managed to dismiss them,” he stated.

Regarding the development of the first block of the debate, where Massa asked Milei several times about different issues under the game of the “yes” or “no” requirement, the libertarian said: “It seemed like a naive move on our part, but by responding to each of the points at the same time we dismantled each of the lies.”

“One of our objectives was to avoid any type of reaction to the attacks that Massa was going to make,” said Milei, who was satisfied with the development of the oral discussion prior to the second round.

“Dismissing and demonstrating that the argument he made on the issue of tariffs is false… that had penetrated very deeply and I demonstrated how he lied with the numbers,” he added.

“Surely, many people were waiting for me to show those things there (because of the inflation issue). It came out with a format where he asked me, so it seems that now he is going to dedicate himself to journalism. “But I had other goals.” the libertarian continued.

In his opinion, when it was time for the production and employment axis, “I rammed a lot of data through my head and broke everything.” For Milei, Massa “lies with the numbers.”

“If you do the math, I scored more than 50 goals,” the candidate attacked and said that for this debate he added a speech therapist to his team. which helped him improve his body language. “I could have gotten off the lectern and gone histrionic. Remember that I was a rock singer so I handle that logic, but it seems to me that the seriousness of the matter is something to be taken very seriously,” Milei said in the radio interview.

“The one who lied is Massa. How interesting. If a liar is calling another liar, it is because he is telling the truth, right? I had been told that he was a liar, but I was surprised that a person would lie so much. It is almost the attitude of a psychopath,” Milei said about the Minister of Economy’s statements.

