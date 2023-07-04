There was no longer any hope that he was still alive. Found Rudy Farias 8 years after his disappearance, the story of him dates back to 2015

Everyone had lost hope by now, except his mom and dad. The story of Rudy Farias had marked the news of 2015, but after years of research the authorities had decided to close the case. A few days ago, after 8 long years, a miracle happened.

Rudy Farias is 25 today, but in 2015 he was only 17. He suffered from depression, PTSD and anxiety and took daily meds. One day, he left home to walk his dogs, but he never returned. The two animals were found alive and well, but there was no trace of the teenager.

For years the authorities have looked for, as well as his family. Her story and photos of her had reached every part of the world, even through social networks. Then, the investigators decided to close the case, now there was no more hope of finding him still alive. Everyone believed the 17-year-old was now dead, except his family. His mom and dad don’t have never lost hope of hugging him again. A hope that has finally paid off after 8 long years.

The condition of Rudy Farias

Rudy Farias has been found injured and confused outside a church in Houston. He was taken to the hospital, where he is now under observation. The boy’s mother said that his son doesn’t remember much about him, he was found in a state of shock, with his body full of bruises and cuts and traces of blood on his head. Agents believe he did it attacked or mistreated for these 8 years and maybe, he found a way to escape. But these are only hypotheses, it will only be the investigations a shed light on the truth.

As soon as the doctors announce that the 25-year-old is out of danger, he will be able to go home and hug his mom and dad again and will be able to be heard by the investigators. Hopefully he can soon remember what happened to him and put an end to the mystery which for years has torn apart his family.