“This saint is very miraculous,” says Mrs. Angela, 66, holding a holy card with the image of Saint Jude Thaddeus. She has come from Aguascalientes to Xochimilco, south of Mexico City, to visit the saint’s relic. She and her sister Isabel, 63, have traveled 500 kilometers by bus in the last few hours in the hope that Saint Jude will hear their prayers. There are those who associate the saint with “impossible causes,” whether due to health, work or problems with the law. Isabel says that Covid-19 left one of her brothers bedridden, unable to speak or move. “They said he wouldn’t live more than three months, but three years have passed and he is still with us,” she says. “I ask Saint Jude every day to recover his health and return him to us. We have not lost our faith,” she says.

Mexico is a country of crowds, of agglomerations and of great events. It is during concerts, rallies in the Zócalo and games at the Azteca Stadium. But if something has surpassed all the above, it has been the devotion that millions of people have shown for the apostle waiting under the sun or the rain to see the relic. “Our country lives through very complex situations of violence and insecurity, where the most affected are the poor and the most marginalized sectors of society,” says the priest Jesús Alejandro Ortega, vice-rector of the San José seminary. “The people identify with Saint Jude because he is the saint of difficult causes, through him, they put their needs in the hands of God and faith recreates hope for them,” he comments.

The cult began in Chicago, when a priest of the Claretian order (founded in the 19th century by the Spaniard Antonio Maria Claret) instituted Saint Jude Thaddeus as the patron of the police force in that city. That same priest, in the 1950s, brought the image of the saint to the Claretians who ran the church in Chicago. Saint Hippolytus in Mexico City. “Saint Jude has a connection with the humblest people in Mexico. He is a close and simple saint,” says Jesús Alejandro Ortega. Honest or dishonest, hard-working or evil-doers, everyone wants to make a vow to the saint. There is a belief that Saint Jude or “Saint Juditas” as many call him, intervenes in causes that are very difficult to achieve.

The relic is inside a 19th-century polychrome wooden carving in the shape of a hand with three fingers pointing upwards, in a sign of blessing. The piece of bone attributed to the apostle can be seen through a glass and is usually in the church of San Salvatore in Lauro, in Rome. Last July it was brought by the Vatican nunciature to Mexico to “restore hope to the faithful after the pandemic,” according to a statement shared with the media. “After the Virgin of Guadalupe, in Mexico there is a great devotion to Saint Jude Thaddeus,” says Gina Gil, responsible for the trip.

The kilometer-long queues in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral have been repeated in all the churches where the piece of bone has been. In just one day, the authorities in Xochimilco expect more than 180,000 visitors. At 9:00 in the morning, the queue already went around the church wall and stretched out for several blocks. Large or small, in poorer or richer neighborhoods, procession after procession, San Judas has been a real attraction. hit.

The relic is doing a tour that Taylor Swift or Bruno Mars would love to see: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla until the end of the month. Each and every stop is packed. The devotion it inspires is so great that many people build altars in every corner. It is very common to find images of Saint Jude in markets, taxi stands, some taco shops or in parks.

There are people who have been waiting since three in the morning in front of the Xochimilco Cathedral, others resign themselves to waiting perhaps until the church closes its doors at night. “My sister has just come out of a very delicate surgery and I ask her to get rid of her illness and bring health to everyone,” explains Tomás Olguín, 55 years old. He has come from the Miguel Hidalgo municipality with his wife and his mother-in-law in a wheelchair. “Having the relic here in Xochimilco is a miracle,” he says enthusiastically and assures that he and his family celebrate the saint’s day, every 28th of each month. “On the 28th we go to mass or we light a candle. On October 28th we usually go to the San Hipólito church, in the Historic Center, for its big party,” he adds.

A line of people enters a chapel on one side of the altar. With their cell phones held high and their eyes wide open, many murmur their prayers as they walk. “Please, brothers, do not stand. We recommend that you make a video with your cell phone and do not take photos so that the visit goes faster,” says the logistics staff. Enter and exit. The bone is placed next to a life-size wax statue. The tour lasts barely a minute. That is all it takes to satisfy the people. Sick people, the elderly, children, and young people parade through there.

Saint Jude Thaddeus is one of the saints with the largest number of devotees in Mexico. On July 29, the relics of Saint Jude Thaddeus arrived at Mexico City International Airport to tour the country. The first stop of the tour was the Metropolitan Cathedral of Mexico City, where he remained until July 31. The second place to receive the relics was the Church of San Hipólito, of which San Judas Tadeo is the patron saint. The relics remained in the Church of San Hipólito until August 2, when the church was filled with more than three thousand people inside at midday, while dozens of people continued to queue to see the saint's arm bone and bless his figures. For the first time and with the support of the Simi foundation of Similares pharmacies, the relics of Saint Jude Thaddeus arrive at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) on loan for 90 days from the Vatican. The relics will be touring the country. A relic of St. Jude Thaddeus is transported in a glass case on a trajinera through the canals of Xochimilco, Sunday, August 11, 2024. Inside a glass cap, a wooden figure containing a fragment of bone from the arm of St. Jude slides through the canals south of the city. People carry the relics of Saint Jude Thaddeus upon their arrival at the San Cristobal Martir church, in San Cristobal Texcalucan, in the State of Mexico, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The procession of the relic in Xochimilco also crossed some streets of the municipality. The tour of the relic of St. Jude Thaddeus is on loan for 90 days from the Vatican.

Father Ortega blesses T-shirts, candles and rosaries that people have just bought at a souvenir stand at the exit of the oratory where the relic is on display. The transfers of the bone are done in a special glass-enclosed van “so that all the devotees can see it as they pass by,” the nunciature says. That morning in Xochimilco they also held a procession in a trajinera through the canals and chinampas.

Veneration for the patron saint of impossible causes goes beyond the borders of Mexico. In fact, there are two other relics of the arm of St. Jude in the United States. One of them is making a pilgrimage at the same time as the relic from Mexico and will visit more than 100 cities in several states, including Texas, Maine, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Louisiana, New Mexico and Arizona.

People ask the saint for difficult miracles: curing illnesses, finding work, solving marital crises or avoiding jail. In a country where human and divine justice seem to have abandoned the people, the last resort left to many is to ask Saint Jude for a miracle.

