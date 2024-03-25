The first exchange-traded fund (ETF) was launched in 1990. However, this passively managed product – it normally replicates indices – with low fees and the liquidity of a stock – can be bought and sold in real time unlike conventional funds with end-of-day net asset value—did not begin to take off commercially until the first decade of the 21st century. And when he did, his growth was spectacular. Currently, these vehicles manage savings valued at 12 trillion dollars and the forecast is that in 2027 the assets under management will reach 20 trillion.

In this growing business, JP Morgan Asset Management wants to play a greater role. The American bank manager started relatively late in the sale of ETFs – it launched its platform in 2014 – and now has 113 exchange-traded funds, with assets of $164 billion. “Our goal is that within five years this figure will reach one trillion dollars,” explained George Gatch, CEO of the firm, last week during the annual media event held in London and to which EL was invited. COUNTRY.

JP Morgan AM's main way to grow in this market is, above all, through the so-called active ETFs. These products have the same liquidity and pricing characteristics of regular ETFs, but they do not simply replicate the behavior of an index; Managers have a margin of discretion to be able to move the portfolio and, if they get it right, achieve extra profitability. “Our approach to risk is about helping clients navigate turbulent times. And we do that focused on active management. Uncertainty generated inefficiencies in many markets and that means opportunities for good managers,” the manager explained. “Active ETFs are now only 6% of the exchange-traded fund market, but they represent a revolution in this industry due to their cost, transparency, efficiency and flexibility,” added Gatch.



The CEO of JP Morgan AM also highlighted the commitment to technology. “It is the biggest challenge facing the industry. We already have 150 engineers. “It will allow us to reduce costs and provide greater added value to customers.” Along with ETFs, another of the American manager's major lines of growth is in alternative products. “Unlisted assets offer diversification in clients' portfolios,” Gatch said.

Karen Ward, the manager's chief market strategist, also participated in the event and sent an optimistic message about the global situation. “The economy is doing better than managers could have thought two years ago,” she noted. In her opinion, inflation, although it is moderating, will be the key variable on which the behavior of the markets will pivot in the coming months. “Real wages are rising for the first time in a long time. That's good news for consumption. Furthermore, fiscal policy should work in favor of economic growth. “Governments are making great public spending efforts to finance the energy and digital transition.”

Regarding monetary policy, Ward believes that Western central banks will begin to lower rates starting next summer. “But they will remain higher than before Covid. If you think about it, that would be a good sign because it would mean that the global economy has enough strength to grow far from zero rates.”

