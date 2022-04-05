“Waiting more than an hour and a half for security,” a Dutch passenger complained last week on Twitter about the crowds at Schiphol. “Lots of people are pushing ahead. And equipment is unused.”
On the same day tweets a Spanish-speaking traveler: „Thank you for your inefficiency! I missed my flight.” And a traveler from Hong Kong: “Only two counters are open for the security check. Long rows. Air traffic is back and so should the capacity to handle passengers.”
But the latter is not the case. The service providers at Schiphol have countless vacancies. The ground handling companies that check in passengers and process baggage. The security companies that man the security. The cleaners who have to work extra hard to keep Schiphol ‘coronaproof’. Together they are looking for thousands of new employees.
And the travelers notice that. Amsterdam Airport takes into account that at peak times during the May holidays (from 23 April) more travelers want to depart from Schiphol than before the pandemic. Air travel is popular, according to a tour of major tour operators in the Netherlands.
“Passengers will have to wait longer during the May holiday than they are used to,” a Schiphol spokesperson warns. The summer will also be busy, but he does not yet know how many passengers Schiphol can expect.
The spokesperson advises passengers not to appear at the airport earlier than necessary: two hours before departure of a European flight, three hours before an intercontinental one. “Otherwise the check-in counters are not yet open and you will be waiting for nothing.”
Why then does Schiphol not open those counters earlier? “We don’t have the people for that.”
New chaos threatens
Joost van Doesburg, campaign manager of the FNV Schiphol trade union, holds his breath. He also fears chaos at security and in the handling of passengers and baggage due to a lack of staff this summer. “This chaos is not only a nuisance for the passengers. Schiphol’s employees are under enormous pressure, resulting in stress and absenteeism, which poses a risk to flight safety.”
In an FNV poll among 252 employees of service companies at Schiphol, 85 percent say that there are not enough staff to cope with the large holiday crowds. Many employees expect a high workload and high absenteeism. Two thirds are concerned about safety. And more than half of the staff say they no longer accept it if the work pressure is too high.
As a result of the problems in 2021, the FNV submitted a complaint to the Social Affairs and Employment Inspectorate (SZW). The Inspectorate found violations of the Working Hours Act at eleven of the twelve handling and security companies at Schiphol. Employees worked shifts of more than twelve hours a day and workweeks of more than sixty hours.
Also read: Collective labor agreement for baggage workers against a ‘race to the bottom’ at the airport
cry for help
Van Doesburg: “We have now agreed a sector collective labor agreement for all handling companies, with a gradual wage increase in the coming years, but that is not of much use to employees at the moment.”
Employers’ association WPBL now does not want to respond to the cry for help from the FNV. Chairman Michel van de Stolpe, also personnel director of handling agent Swissport, emphasizes that the situation differs for every company in the sector. He finds what FNV is now sketching “certainly not an overall picture”.
The service companies at Schiphol are trying to recruit new staff. So far this has been insufficient. A job fair attracted several hundred people on Saturday.
Van Doesburg (FNV): „It is clear to us: being able to do your work safely and healthily should be the starting point. If that cannot be guaranteed, flights will have to be cancelled.”
A version of this article also appeared in NRC on the morning of April 6, 2022
