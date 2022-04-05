“Waiting more than an hour and a half for security,” a Dutch passenger complained last week on Twitter about the crowds at Schiphol. “Lots of people are pushing ahead. And equipment is unused.”

On the same day tweets a Spanish-speaking traveler: „Thank you for your inefficiency! I missed my flight.” And a traveler from Hong Kong: “Only two counters are open for the security check. Long rows. Air traffic is back and so should the capacity to handle passengers.”

But the latter is not the case. The service providers at Schiphol have countless vacancies. The ground handling companies that check in passengers and process baggage. The security companies that man the security. The cleaners who have to work extra hard to keep Schiphol ‘coronaproof’. Together they are looking for thousands of new employees.

Expenditure Holiday pay

Expenditure Dutch people on holidays 2019: 22.0 billion euros 2020: 10.3 billion euros Of which holidays abroad 2019: 18.3 billion euros 2020: 7.6 billion euros And holidays in the interior 2019: 3.7 billion euros 2020: 2.7 billion euros On average, a Dutch person spent every year on holidays 2019: 1,542 euros (542 euros per holiday) 2020: 864 euros (358 euros per holiday) An average vacation cost 2019: 809 euros (abroad); 216 euros (domestic) 2020: 645 euros (abroad); 160 euros (domestic) Source: CBS, Trend report tourism, recreation and leisure 2021, 2020

And the travelers notice that. Amsterdam Airport takes into account that at peak times during the May holidays (from 23 April) more travelers want to depart from Schiphol than before the pandemic. Air travel is popular, according to a tour of major tour operators in the Netherlands.

“Passengers will have to wait longer during the May holiday than they are used to,” a Schiphol spokesperson warns. The summer will also be busy, but he does not yet know how many passengers Schiphol can expect.

The spokesperson advises passengers not to appear at the airport earlier than necessary: ​​two hours before departure of a European flight, three hours before an intercontinental one. “Otherwise the check-in counters are not yet open and you will be waiting for nothing.”

Why then does Schiphol not open those counters earlier? “We don’t have the people for that.”

New chaos threatens

Joost van Doesburg, campaign manager of the FNV Schiphol trade union, holds his breath. He also fears chaos at security and in the handling of passengers and baggage due to a lack of staff this summer. “This chaos is not only a nuisance for the passengers. Schiphol’s employees are under enormous pressure, resulting in stress and absenteeism, which poses a risk to flight safety.”

In an FNV poll among 252 employees of service companies at Schiphol, 85 percent say that there are not enough staff to cope with the large holiday crowds. Many employees expect a high workload and high absenteeism. Two thirds are concerned about safety. And more than half of the staff say they no longer accept it if the work pressure is too high.

As a result of the problems in 2021, the FNV submitted a complaint to the Social Affairs and Employment Inspectorate (SZW). The Inspectorate found violations of the Working Hours Act at eleven of the twelve handling and security companies at Schiphol. Employees worked shifts of more than twelve hours a day and workweeks of more than sixty hours.

cry for help

Van Doesburg: “We have now agreed a sector collective labor agreement for all handling companies, with a gradual wage increase in the coming years, but that is not of much use to employees at the moment.”

Employers’ association WPBL now does not want to respond to the cry for help from the FNV. Chairman Michel van de Stolpe, also personnel director of handling agent Swissport, emphasizes that the situation differs for every company in the sector. He finds what FNV is now sketching “certainly not an overall picture”.

The service companies at Schiphol are trying to recruit new staff. So far this has been insufficient. A job fair attracted several hundred people on Saturday.

Van Doesburg (FNV): „It is clear to us: being able to do your work safely and healthily should be the starting point. If that cannot be guaranteed, flights will have to be cancelled.”

At tour operators More bookings, more expensive holidays

The Dutch want to go on holiday abroad again this summer. And they have a lot of money for that. The number of bookings is significantly higher than in 2019. And the average trip is 10 to 20 percent more expensive than before the corona crisis. This is evident from a tour of four major tour operators in the Netherlands: TUI, Sunweb, Corendon and Prijsvrij Vakanties (D-reizen). In 2019, the Dutch spent 22 billion euros on holidays, of which 18.3 billion in foreign holidays, according to statistics agency CBS. Due to the corona crisis, spending fell to 10.3 billion in 2020, of which 7.6 billion for foreign holidays. Statistics Netherlands does not yet have figures for 2021. “The growth is good – online, but certainly also in the stores,” says Marc van Deursen of Price-free, which completed the acquisition of D-reizen last year. “What we hear a lot is that our customers have saved up holiday pay due to the restrictions of the past two years.” The average travel sum is now substantially higher, according to Van Deursen. “On the one hand because of longer holidays, more luxurious choices and further destinations, but also inflation and the oil price have an effect.” On average, Price-free customers spend almost 22 percent more per trip than in 2019. See also Daughter shaken to death: defendant wants to testify Fuel is only a small part of the price of a package holiday in Europe, says Petra Kok of TUI Netherlands† The market leader also sees that the Dutch want to travel more luxuriously and for longer. “We will also see a shift from car holidays to sun holidays next summer, and those travel costs are also higher.” After a slight dip at the start of the Ukraine war continued strong growth, Kok e-mails from Turkey. TUI sees a large influx of travelers who want to go to that country; it was closed for two years because of the pandemic. Customers of sunweb spend 10 percent more on their holiday than in 2019. According to Martine Langerak of the tour operator, the higher spending is mainly due to more expensive accommodations, not because people go on holiday for longer. Sunweb notices that small-scale holidays – ‘away from the crowd’ – are becoming more popular. Corendon also reports that the number of bookings is significantly higher than in previous years. The average travel sum has increased by more than 15 percent. Spokesperson Simone van den Berg: „That has to do with more luxurious holidays, and with the destination countries. For example, Curaçao is booked more than three years ago. And for Curaçao higher travel costs apply than for most European destinations.” The other three tour operators also note a growing popularity of Caribbean destinations: the Antilles, but also Mexico and the Dominican Republic.