Ligue 1, league of talents. So goes the slogan promoting the French top division. And this year it is just like that. In reality, Ligue 1 has always been a land of emerging young players, to follow and perhaps try to withdraw before they become too expensive, at least for Italian teams. In any case, apart from the Mbappé phenomenon, top scorer for four consecutive seasons, little strikers are growing up, with different profiles but all with a goal-scoring habit.